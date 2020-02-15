RM Vs VAL Dream11 Copa Del Rey Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

Real Madrid will go head-to-head against Valencia Basket in the Semi-Finals of Copa del Rey 2020 on Saturday, February 15, 2020. The game will be played at the Palacio de Deportes José María Martín Carpena in Málaga, Spain and is scheduled to start by 11:00 PM IST. Valencia Basket easily eliminated Barcelona from the Copa del Rey 2020 to secure the position in the semi-finals and they would like to keep up the pace and defeat Real Madrid. However, the semi-final win for Pablo Laso's team was not easy as they found it hard to score points.

RM vs VAL game schedule

Venue: Palacio de Deportes José María Martín Carpena in Málaga, Spain

Date: Saturday, February 15, 2020

Time: 11:00 PM IST (6:30 PM local)

RM vs VAL Dream11 teams

RM vs VAL Dream11: Real Madrid squad

Fabien Causeur, Anthony Randolph, Rudy Fernandez, Facundo Campazzo, Nicolas Laprovittola, Felipe Reyes, Gabriel Deck, Usman Garuba, Mario Nakic, Jaycee Carroll, Walter Tavares, Sergio Llull, Jordan Mickey, Jeffery Taylor, Salah Mejri, G Deck

RM vs VAL Dream11: Valencia Basket squad

Quinoa Colom, Vanja Marinkovic, Jordan Loyd, Maurice Ndour, Alberto Abalde, Louis Labeyrie, Sam Van Rossom, Mike Tobey, Brock Motum, Bojan Dubljevic, Guillem Vives, Fernando San Demetrio, Joan Sastre, Millan Jimenez, Hilmar Henningsson, Aaron Doornekamp, Tomas Pavelka, Alonso Faure, Guillem Ferrando

RM vs VAL Dream11 top picks

Point Guard: Sergio Llull, Guillem Vives

Shooting Guard: Jaycee Carroll, Fabien Causeur

Small Forward: Alberto Abalde

Power Forward: Aaron Doornekamp (SP)

Centre: Walter Tavares, Bojan Dubljevic

RM vs VAL Dream11 prediction

Valencia Basket starts as favourites to win the game.

RM vs VAL Dream11: Disclaimer

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

