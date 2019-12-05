RM Vs VAL Dream11 Euro League Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

Real Madrid will take on Valencia in the 2019-20 Euro League regular-season game. The match will be played at Wizink Center on Thursday night (Friday, December 6, 1:30 AM IST). Fans can also play the RM vs VAL game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the RM vs VAL Dream11 predictions, squad details and injury updates.

RM vs VAL preview

Real Madrid is currently placed at the third position on the points table. In the total of 11 games played, Real Madrid have 8 wins and 3 losses so far. In the recent game, Real Madrid faced Zenit St Petersburg, which they went on to win with the score of 86-71. Currently, Real Madrid is on a 6-game winning streak and if they extend that, then there could end up on the top spot really soon.

Valencia Basket is currently on the 14th position on the points table. The team has played 11 games so far and have won 4 but lost 7 of them. In the last match, Valencia played Crvena Zvezda, which they lost by a score of 73-76. The team will have to put up a strong performance to beat the in-form Real Madrid side.

RM vs VAL squads

Real Madrid squad: Fabien Causeur, Anthony Randolph, Rudy Fernandez, Facundo Campazzo, Nicolas Laprovittola, Felipe Reyes, Gabriel Deck, Usman Garuba, Mario Nakic, Jaycee Carroll, Walter Tavares, Sergio Llull, Jordan Mickey, Jeffery Taylor, Salah Mejri

Valencia Basket squad: Quino Colom, Vanja Marinkovic, Jordan Loyd, Maurice Ndour, Alberto Abalde, Louis Labeyrie, Sam Van Rossom, Mike Tobey, Brock Motum, Bojan Dubljevic, Guillem Vives, Fernando San Emeterio, Joan Sastre, Millan Jimenez, Hilmar Henningsson, Aaron Doornekamp, Tomas Pavelka, Alonso Faure, Guillem Ferrando.

RM vs VAL Dream11 team

Point-guards: Facundo Campazzo (vice-captain)

Shooting-guards: Rudy Fernandez, Jordan Loyd, Hilmar Henningsson

Small-forwards: Gabriel Deck

Power-forwards: Anthony Randolph (captain), Bojan Dubljevic

RM vs VAL Dream11 prediction

Real Madrid will be favourites to win the tie.

Note – The RM vs VAL Dream11 predictions are our own and does not guarantee positive results in your game.