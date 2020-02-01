Rockets Are The First NBA Team In 57 Years To Play Without Anyone Taller Than 6' 6''

Houston Rockets (led by their maverick sharpshooter James Harden) halted Dallas Mavericks' momentum by beating their opponents 128-121. Rockets had entered their matchup with a 29-18 win-loss record. The Mavericks were without their star player Luka Doncic. He suffered a right ankle sprain during practice on Thursday.

Also Read: Houston Rockets Send Chinese New Year Greetings Amid Hong Kong Tweet Fallout

NBA: Houston Rockets create unique record

Apart from their win over Mavericks, Houston Rockets made history by becoming the first team in 57 years to play an entire game without a player listed taller than 6' 6". The last time it happened was when New York Knicks played in 1963. With Clint Capela being sidelined due to a bruised heel, the tallest Houston Rockets player was forward Danuel House Jr. who is listed at 6’ 6″. Certainly, it's a unique record which does not look like it is going to be broken anytime soon.

Also Read: SAC Vs LAL Dream11 NBA Prediction, Schedule, Top Picks And All Game Details

NBA: James Harden leads the way in Rockets win

Houston Rockets guard (Harden) continued his impressive scoring form. He dropped 35 points, which also included 16 rebounds. This was his ninth double-double of the season. Russell Westbrook scored 32 points along with 6 rebounds, 9 assists and 3 steals. Dallas Mavericks were led by Kristaps Porzingis who scored 35 points. He also had 12 rebounds, 2 steals and 1 block in the match. Seth Curry (with 16 points) and Tim Hardaway Jr (with 15 points) were the other contributors of the game.

Also Read: James Harden Drops 35 Points As Rockets Beat Mavericks 128-12

NBA: James Harden named all-star for fourth consecutive time

On Thursday, Houston Rockets guard James Harden was named an NBA All Star game starter for the fourth consecutive season. Harden will start in the backcourt for the Western Conference alongside Luka Doncic in Chicago on Feb 16. He trails only Hakeem Olajuwon for the most All-Star Game appearances in Rockets history.

Also Read: NBA To Readjust Salary Cap And Luxury Tax For 2020-21 Season; Warriors Could Be In Trouble