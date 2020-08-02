Rockets Vs Bucks Live Stream, How To Watch NBA Live As Harden, Giannis Face Off

The Houston Rockets will take on the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday, August 2, 8:30 PM EST (Monday, August 3 at 6 AM IST). The Milwaukee Bucks are leading the league while Houston Rockets are placed fifth in the Western Conference. Both teams have already qualified for the playoffs and played three inter-squad scrimmages each in the bubble before resuming their season.

Rockets vs Bucks live stream details: How to watch NBA live

The Dallas Mavericks vs Houston Rockets game is among the few NBA games being broadcast nationally. The game will be broadcast by ESPN in the USA and on Sony Six in India. The game can also be streamed live by fans who have YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which includes NBA TV. Indian fans can catch the Rockets vs Bucks live stream on the Sony LIV app. Apart from streaming apps, fans can buy the NBA League Pass, which will stream all games at the NBA bubble in Orlando along with the upcoming NBA Draft and a seven-day NBA TV archive.

The squad is built for this. 😤 pic.twitter.com/FuX8NO7zsZ — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) August 1, 2020

Rockets vs Bucks live stream: What time is Rockets vs Bucks?

Rockets vs Bucks live stream date: Sunday, August 2, 8:30 PM EST (Monday, August 3, 6 AM IST)

Sunday, August 2, 8:30 PM EST (Monday, August 3, 6 AM IST) Rockets vs Bucks live stream location: NBA Campus at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida

NBA Campus at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida Rockets vs Bucks live stream TV info: ESPN (USA), Sony Six (India)

NBA games tonight: Rockets vs Bucks team news and preview

The Milwaukee Bucks headed into the NBA bubble with the league’s best record of 53-12 win-loss record. The Bucks will be looking to build upon Giannis Antetokounmpo’s advice of losing themselves in the game and getting used to playing without the fans. It will be difficult to stop the duo of All-Star Khris Middleton and reigning MVP, Giannis Antetokounmpo. Antetokounmpo has averaged 29.6 points, 13.7 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game this season. However, they will be without Eric Bledsoe and Pat Connaughton who had both tested positive for COVID-19 and arrived late to the bubble.

The Rockets will be coming into this game quietly positive as well. James Harden had earlier talked about how the break had allowed them to work on their offence and defence. All eyes will be on the league's leading scorer to guide his side to victory after he had a 35-point outing against the Boston Celtics in the Houston Rockets' last scrimmage and dropped a mammoth 49 in an OT win against the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night. The Rockets will be without Eric Gordon who is out with a left ankle sprain.

Image Courtesy: Instagram/houstonrockets, Instagram/giannis_an34