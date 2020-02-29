Rockets Vs Celtics Live Streaming Details, How To Watch NBA Match Live, Team News

Houston Rockets will head to Boston on Saturday night (Sunday IST) for a thrilling contest with the Celtics. TD Arena is surely going to be packed as James Harden, Russell Westbrook and co. will face Jayson Tatum and the Celtics. Check out the Rockets vs Celtics live streaming details and everything surrounding the Rockets vs Celtics live telecast in India.

Rockets vs Celtics live streaming details: Team previews

Houston Rockets are currently on a five-game winning streak. They began by beating the Celtics. They are currently fourth in the Western Conference with a 38-20 (win-loss). A switch to a small ball game has massively helped the Rockets and Russell Westbrook has taken the centre stage in recent weeks. Westbrook is averaging 27.3 points this season while strike partner James Harden is averaging a league-high 35.2 points this season.

Meanwhile, Boston Celtics are currently third in the East as they are looking to topple defending champs Toronto Raptors (2nd). With a 41-17 (win-loss) record, Celtics have been impressive. They are riding on the back of Jayson Tatum's impressive performances. Tatum is averaging 35.4 points since February 11 (23.3 points this season). Along with Tatum, Kemba Walker and Jaylen Brown have been impressive.

Rockets vs Celtics live streaming details: Squads

Rockets

James Harden, Jaron Blossomgame, Russell Westbrook, Gerald Green, Isaiah Hartenstein, Clint Capela, Gary Clark, Chris Clemons, Eric Gordon, Ryan Anderson, Danuel House, Ben McLemore, Austin Rivers, Anthony Bennett, P. J. Tucker, Shamorie Ponds, Michael Frazier and Thabo Sefolosha.

Celtics

Jaylen Brown, Carsen Edwards, Tacko Fall, Javonte Green, Gordon Hayward, Enes Kanter, Romeo Langford, Semi Ojeleye, Vincent Poirier, Marcus Smart, Jayson Tatum, Daniel Theis, Kemba Walker, Brad Wanamaker, Tremont Waters, Grant Williams and Robert Williams.

Rockets vs Celtics live streaming details: Injury news

Celtics: Robert Williams III (doubt), Kemba Walker (doubt)

Rockets: Eric Gordon (knee)

Rockets vs Celtics live streaming details: How to watch Rockets vs Celtics live stream online?

Fans in India can watch the Rockets vs Celtics live stream using the FanCode app. Through subscription, fans can watch an NBA game live or on demand for the entirety of the 2019-20 season. Viewers will have to tune into FanCode at 7:00 AM IST on Sunday, March 1, 2020. While FanCode recommends the app, their website can also be accessed stream the game.

Rockets vs Celtics live streaming details: How to watch Rockets vs Celtics live stream online through Sony LIV?

Viewers can watch the Rockets vs Celtics live stream online on the Sony LIV app through a subscription. Premium membership is required to view sports content on the Sony LIV app. The subscription cost for the same is ₹199 per month.

Rockets vs Celtics live streaming details: Rockets vs Celtics live telecast in India

The Rockets vs Celtics live telecast in India will be on Sony Ten Network at 7:00 AM IST on Sunday.

(Image Credits: Houston Rockets Official Twitter Page)