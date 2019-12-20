Rockets Vs Clippers Highlights: Westbrook Drops 40 Points In Thrilling Comeback Win

Rarely do the stars align for NBA fans so perfectly. Thursday, December 19 witnessed two of arguably the most-awaited games in the NBA this season. The James Harden-led Houston Rockets faced off against the LA Clippers at the Staple Center, whereas LeBron James’ LA Lakers made the trip to Wisconsin to battle for supremacy against the Milwaukee Bucks. For Kawhi Leonard, however, the game at the Staples Center didn’t end too well as the Houston Rockets registered a 122-117 victory.

NBA: Rockets vs Clippers highlights

The Clippers headed into the game with one of the most well-rounded rosters in the NBA, whereas the Rockets did well to provide support for seven-time NBA All-Star James Harden this season. The Clippers started the game in typical Clippers fashion, leading the Rockets in Q1 and Q2. Russell Westbrook, however, had other plans. The eight-time NBA All-Star racked up 40 points against the Clippers. That total dealt its damage, but the Clippers did well to rally towards the end of Q4, albeit in a losing cause.

House 3 to give us the 90-87 lead!



— Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) December 20, 2019

The Rockets vs Clippers game was, by all means, a roller coaster of a game. With the Clippers leading in the first two quarters, many would have backed Kawhi Leonard and co. to emerge victorious. The Rockets, led by James Harden and Russell Westbrook showed up in Q3 and Q4 for an adrenaline-inducing comeback victory. Russell Westbrook was the star of the show at the Staples Center on Thursday night.

Registering 40 points against a Clippers side featuring the likes of Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Montrezl Harrell is no mean feat. Westbrook also mustered 10 rebounds and five assists in the Rockets vs Clippers game. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George combined for 88 points against the Minnesota Timberwolves last week. Against the Rockets, however, the Clippers' star duo could only manage a combined 59 points at the Staples Center on Thursday night. Out of the 59, Paul George contributed 34 points. Former Raptors star Kawhi Leonard could only manage 25 points.

