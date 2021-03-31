Rockets Vs Nets Prediction: How To Watch Rockets Vs Nets Live? NBA Live Stream, H2h

While the Brooklyn Nets continue to win, their team seems to have lost some momentum following the All-Star game. James Harden will once again face his former team, looking to bag another win for the team. The Nets, however, have lost their recent games with nine points or less.

"We found a way to win it in the end, but we've got a lot to improve upon," Nets head coach Steve Nash said. "We just had a pretty poor patch recently with our play and not at our best".

James Harden is leading the team, especially with Kevin Durant out with his hamstring injury. The Rockets, on the other hand, will look to win at least one more game. Despite their efforts, the team has lacked consistency (especially after Harden's departure), only recently breaking a dismal 20-game skid.

Rockets vs Nets prediction

The Brooklyn Nets will beat the Houston Rockets.

Rockets vs Nets live stream: How to watch NBA live in India

US fans can stream the game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. Local broadcasts are also available in the USA. The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.

How to watch NBA live stream?

Date and Time: Wednesday, March 31, 6:30 PM EST (Thursday, April 1, 5:00 AM IST)

Venue: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

Rockets vs Nets TV channel (the USA only) – YES Network, AT&T Sportsnet and NBA League Pass.

Rockets vs Nets team news

Brooklyn Nets

Spencer Dinwiddie – Out for the season, ACL

Landry Shamet – Out, ankle

Kevin Durant – Out, hamstring

Houston Rockets

Dante Exum – Out, calf

David Nwaba – Out, wrist

Eric Gordon – Out, groin

Christian Wood – Out, knee

Rockets vs Nets h2h

The two teams have met once before this season (March 3), where the Nets won 132-114. James Harden and Kyrie Irving led the Nets to their win by posting 29 and 24 points respectively. John Wall scored 36 points for the Rockets.

NBA standings

The Brooklyn Nets are currently ranked second in the Eastern Conference with a 32-15 record. The Philadelphia 76ers are leading the table, also with 32 wins and 15 losses. The Milwaukee Bucks trail behind the Nets, followed by the Charlotte Hornets. The Rockets are 14th in the West with a 13-33 record, only the Minnesota Timberwolves ranking last.

