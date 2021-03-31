Rockets Vs Nets Prediction: How To Watch Rockets Vs Nets Live? NBA Live Stream, H2h

Quick links:
While the Brooklyn Nets continue to win, their team seems to have lost some momentum following the All-Star game. James Harden will once again face his former team, looking to bag another win for the team. The Nets, however, have lost their recent games with nine points or less.
"We found a way to win it in the end, but we've got a lot to improve upon," Nets head coach Steve Nash said. "We just had a pretty poor patch recently with our play and not at our best".
James Harden is leading the team, especially with Kevin Durant out with his hamstring injury. The Rockets, on the other hand, will look to win at least one more game. Despite their efforts, the team has lacked consistency (especially after Harden's departure), only recently breaking a dismal 20-game skid.
US fans can stream the game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. Local broadcasts are also available in the USA. The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.
The two teams have met once before this season (March 3), where the Nets won 132-114. James Harden and Kyrie Irving led the Nets to their win by posting 29 and 24 points respectively. John Wall scored 36 points for the Rockets.
The Brooklyn Nets are currently ranked second in the Eastern Conference with a 32-15 record. The Philadelphia 76ers are leading the table, also with 32 wins and 15 losses. The Milwaukee Bucks trail behind the Nets, followed by the Charlotte Hornets. The Rockets are 14th in the West with a 13-33 record, only the Minnesota Timberwolves ranking last.