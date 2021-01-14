Rockets Vs Spurs Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, TV Channel, H2H And Prediction

The Houston Rockets (HOU) will go up against the San Antonio Spurs (SAS) in the upcoming game of the NBA 2020-21. The game will be played at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. The HOU vs SAS live streaming is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM EST on Thursday, January 14, 2021 (Friday, 6:00 AM IST). Here is our Rockets vs Spurs prediction, information on how to watch Rockets vs Spurs live in India and where to catch Rockets vs Spurs live scores.

NBA 2020 standings: Rockets vs Spurs prediction and preview

San Antonio Spurs are currently at the eight spot of the Western Conference Standings. DeMar DeRozan and team have played eleven games so far in the tournament, winning six and losing five. Houston Rockets, on the other hand, are at the second last (14th) spot of the table with a win-loss record of 3-6.

Considering the recent form of the teams, our HOU vs SAS Dream11 prediction is that the San Antonio Spurs will come out on top in this contest.

Rockets vs Spurs live stream: Rockets vs Spurs team news

Spurs’ Drew Eubanks, Quinndary Weatherspoon, Derrick White and Keita Bates-Diop will miss the upcoming game due to day-to-day illnesses and injuries. Brodric Thomas and John Wall, on the other hand, will be absent from the Rockets’ squad due to injury. Victor Oladipo, Rodions Kurucs, Eric Gordon, Dante Exum, Chris Clemons will also stay out due to COVID-19 protocols, and injuries.

NBA live: Rockets vs Spurs head to head record

Rockets and Spurs have collided 200 times in the past, with Rockets winning 90 and Spurs coming out victorious 110 times.

Another complete game for @DejounteMurray 📊



16 PTS | 7 AST | 5 REB pic.twitter.com/6FPifFaECb — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 13, 2021

Rockets vs Spurs live stream: How to watch Rockets vs Spurs live

Unlike previous seasons, the NBA games will not stream live on Sony Six and Sony Six HD channels. To watch the Rockets vs Spurs live game, Indian fans will have to buy an NBA League Pass to watch LIVE games on the NBA App.

US date and time: Thursday, January 14, 2021, at 7:30 PM EST

Indian date and time: Friday, January 15, 2021, at 6:00 AM IST

Venue: AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas

NBA live stream: Rockets vs Spurs team news and rosters

NBA live stream: Houston Rockets roster

Sterling Brown, Bruno Caboclo, Chris Clemons, DeMarcus Cousins, Dante Exum, Eric Gordon, Danuel House Jr, Mason Jones, Rodions Kurucs, Kenyon Martin Jr, Ben McLemore, David Nwaba, Victor Oladipo, Jae'Sean Tate, Brodric Thomas, P.J. Tucker, John Wall, Christian Wood

NBA live stream: San Antonio Spurs roster

LaMarcus Aldridge, Keita Bates-Diop, DeMar DeRozan, Drew Eubanks, Rudy Gay, Keldon Johnson, Tre Jones, Trey Lyles, Patty Mills, Dejounte Murray, Jakob Poeltl, Luka Samanic, Devin Vassell, Lonnie Walker IV, Quinndary Weatherspoon, Derrick White

