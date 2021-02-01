Rockets Vs Thunder Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, TV Channel, H2H And Prediction

The Houston Rockets will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder next, looking to extend their impressive five-game winning streak. Christian Wood has stepped up, scoring 23.6 points per game, followed by Victor Oladipo, who was traded from the Indiana Pacers. The OKC Thunder, on the other hand, lost their last game against the Brooklyn Nets and will look to score a win. Both teams are will face each other back-to-back in a two-game series.

Rockets vs Thunder live stream: How to watch Rockets vs Thunder

US fans can stream the game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. Local broadcasts are also available in the USA. The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.

NBA live stream details

Date and time: Monday, 8:00 PM EST (Tuesday, 6:30 AM IST)

Venue: Chesapeake Energy Arena, Downtown Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Rockets vs Thunder TV channel (the USA only) – NBA League Pass (NBA TV), Fox Sports Oklahoma and AT&T Sportsnet - Southwest Region.

Rockets vs Thunder team news

Oklahoma City Thunder

George Hill – Day to day, thumb

Ty Jerome – Out, left ankle

Trevor Ariza – Out, personal

Josh Hall – Day to day, NBA's health and safety protocols

Houston Rockets

Dante Exum – Out, calf

Rockets vs Thunder H2H record

Before the 2019-20 season went on a hiatus last season, the teams met thrice – OKC Thunder (then having Chris Paul on their roster) winning twice. However, both teams last clashed during the playoffs last year with the Rockets winning the seven-game series. The Rockets were eliminated in their next series against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Rockets vs Thunder prediction

The Houston Rockets will trump the OKC Thunder.

NBA standings

At the moment, the Houston Rockets are ranked 10th in the Western Conference with nine wins and nine losses. The OKC Thunder follow on the 11th spot with eight wins and ten losses. The San Antonio Spurs are ranked above the Rockets, while the Sacramento Kings follow the Thunder.

(Image credits: Houston Rockets Instagram)