Rockets Vs Wizards Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, TV Channel, H2H And Prediction

The Houston Rockets (HOU) will go up against the Washington Wizards (WAS) in the upcoming game of the NBA 2020-21. The game will be played at the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. The HOU vs WAS live streaming is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM EST on Monday, February 15, 2021 (Tuesday, 5:30 AM IST). Here is our Rockets vs Wizards prediction, information on how to watch Rockets vs Wizards live in India and where to catch Rockets vs Wizards live scores.

NBA 2020 standings: Rockets vs Wizards prediction and preview

The Houston Rockets are currently at the thirteenth spot of the NBA Western Conference standings. Sterling Brown and team have played 26 games so far in the tournament, winning eleven and losing fifteen. The Washington Wizards, on the other hand, are at the basement (15th) position of the Eastern Conference standings with a win-loss record of 7-17.

Rockets vs Wizards live stream: Rockets vs Wizards team news

Houston’s Victor Oladipo is likely to miss the game against the Wizards as he’s reportedly injured. For the Wizards, Ish Smith and Russell Westbrook will be absent as they are on the injured list.

NBA News: Rockets vs Wizards prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our Rockets vs Wizards prediction is that the Houston Rockets will come out on top in this contest.

Tate finding the range. 🎯 pic.twitter.com/idFsRXZTgs — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) February 14, 2021

NBA live: Rockets vs Wizards head to head record

The Houston Rockets and the Washington Wizards have clashed 153 times in the past in the regular season, with the Wizards winning 80 and the Rockets winning 73.

Rockets vs Wizards live stream: How to watch Rockets vs Wizards live

Unlike previous seasons, the NBA games will not stream live on Sony Six and Sony Six HD channels. To watch the Rockets vs Wizards live game, Indian fans will have to buy an NBA League Pass to watch LIVE games on the NBA App.

US date and time: Monday, February 15 at 7:00 PM EST

Indian date and time: Tuesday, February 16 at 5:30 AM IST

Venue: Capital One Arena, Washington, DC

NBA live stream: Rockets vs Wizards team news and complete rosters

NBA live stream: Houston Rockets roster

Sterling Brown, DeMarcus Cousins, Dante Exum, Eric Gordon, Danuel House Jr, Mason Jones, Rodions Kurucs, Kenyon Martin Jr, Ben McLemore, David Nwaba, Victor Oladipo, Kevin Porter Jr, Ray Spalding, Jae'Sean Tate, P.J. Tucker, John Wall, Christian Wood

NBA live stream: Washington Wizards roster

Deni Avdija, Bradley Beal, Davis Bertans, Isaac Bonga, Troy Brown Jr, Thomas Bryant, Anthony Gill, Rui Hachimura, Alex Len, Robin Lopez, Garrison Mathews, Raul Neto, Jerome Robinson, Ish Smith, Moritz Wagner, Russell Westbrook, Cassius Winston

