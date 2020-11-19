ROR Vs SZC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Polish Basketball League Live

Quick links:
Rosa Radom (ROR) will face King Szczecin (SZC)in the upcoming game of Polish Basketball League on Thursday, November 19 at 10:05 pm IST. The game will be played at the Mosir sports facility in Radom, Poland. Here is our ROR vs SZC Dream11 prediction, top picks and ROR vs SZC Dream11 team.
Rosa Radom are currently at the 14th spot of the Polish Basketball League standings. Dayon Griffin and team have played 13 games so far in the tournament, managing to win only three. King Szczecin, on the other hand, are at the ninth spot in the charts with a win-loss record of 7-5.
Dayon Griffin, Jabarie Hinds, Mikolaj Kurpisz, Aleksander Lewandowski, Nick Neal, Danilo Ostojic, Marcin Piechowicz, Brett Prahl, Kacper Rojek, Patryk Stankowski, Roberts Stumbris, Marcin Tomaszewski, Daniel Wall, Jakub Zalewski, Filip Zegzula
Maciej Adamkiewicz, Mateusz Bartosz, Tre Bussey, Thomas Davis, Michael Fakuade, Kasey Hill, Pawel Kikowski, Jakub Kobel, Adam Lapeta, Cleveland Melvin, Mateusz Moron, Matthew Moroney, Jakub Parzenski, Jakub Schenk, Dominik Tomasz Wilczek, Dustin Ware, Mateusz Zebski
Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, King Szczecin are the favourites to win the game.
Jutrzejsze emocje będziecie mogli śledzić na żywo w kanale Polsat Sport Extra - nie przegapcie! Start meczu HydroTruck Radom - @KingWilki o godzinie 1️⃣7️⃣▪️3️⃣0️⃣#hydrotruck pic.twitter.com/8RMeAYpjkk— HydroTruck Radom 🇵🇱️ (@HydroTruckRadom) November 18, 2020
