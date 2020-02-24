IRQ Vs IND Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule, Preview And All FIBA Game Details

The Indian basketball team will face the Iraq basketball team on Monday, February 24 in the FIBA Asia Cup 2021 Qualifiers. Both sides began their qualifier campaign with a disappointing loss and will be looking to make amends on Monday. Keep reading for the IRQ vs IND Dream11 team preview, IRQ vs IND Dream11 top picks, game schedule and predictions.

😱 What a game in #Jeddah! @Syrbf 🇸🇾 with a big OT win over @sbfksa 🇸🇦

Check out the best moments #FIBAAsiaCup 2021 Qualifiers pic.twitter.com/VGQEfQ6Ooz — 🏀FIBA Asia Cup (@FIBAAsiaCup) February 23, 2020

IRQ vs IND Dream11 game schedule

Venue: Al Shaeb Hall, Baghdad

Date: Monday, February 24, 2020

Time: 9:30 PM IST

IRQ vs IND Dream11 prediction: IRQ vs IND Dream11 team preview

The Group D of the FIBA Asia Cup 2021 Qualifiers saw India dramatically lose to Bahrain in the opener. Despite leading for much of the game, India ended up on the wrong side, losing 67-68. Amritpal Singh was one of the best performers for India scoring 17 points and also adding seven rebounds and 1 assist. Muin Bek Hafeez, Prasanna Venkatesh Sivakumar and Vishesh Bhriguvanshi all had dropped double figures against Bahrain.

Meanwhile, 79th ranked Iraq lost to the group heavyweights Lebanon 68-87. Despite the loss, Demario Mayfield led the game in points scored with 23 in 40 minutes of play. Ali Ismael, Ali Hameed and Sanar Shamdeen saw double figures. With 10/20 from the field and 2/7 three-pointers Mayfield will a key for Iraq's attack.

IRQ vs IND Dream11 prediction: Squads

Iraq

Ihab Al-Zuhairi, Ali Hamad, Dhulfiqar Al-Hchaimi, Demario Mayfield, Hussein Talib, Ali Ismael, Sanar Shamdeen, Ali Hameed, Karrar Hamzah, Hassan Abdullah, Mohammed Al-Khafaji, Mohammed Amin Abdulqader

India

Joginder Singh, Sahil, Amritpal Singh, Aravind Annadurai, Pricepal Singh, Amman Sandhu, Muin Bek Hafeez, Prasanna Venkatesh Sivakumar, Prashant Singh Rawat, Vishesh Bhriguvanshi, Jagdeep Singh, Arvind Arumugam

IRQ vs IND Dream11: IRQ vs IND Dream11 top picks

Iraq: Demario Mayfield, Ali Hameed

India: Visheh Bhriguvanshi, Amritpal Singh

IRQ vs IND Dream11: IRQ vs IND Dream11 team

Point-Guard: D Mayfield (IRQ) (STAR PLAYER), S Shamdeen (IRQ)

Shooting-Guard: P Venkateshwar-Shivkumar (IND)

Small-Forward: M Bek-Hafeez (IND), Sahil (IND)

Power-Forward: A Ismael (IRQ)

Centre: A Singh (IND), A Hameed (IRQ)

IRQ vs IND Dream11 prediction

Iraq will be the favourites to win the game as per our IRQ vs IND Dream11 prediction.

Note: The IRQ vs IND Dream11 prediction is our own analysis and our IRQ vs IND Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results in your game.

