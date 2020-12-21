Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz Agree To Massive 5-year, $205 Million Contract Extension

After much speculation, Rudy Gobert has signed a new five-year, $205 million deal with the Utah Jazz. Last week, reports spoke about a Rudy Gobert max extension, and how the player was willing to settle for a cheaper contract with the team. Currently, the two-time Defensive Player of the Year will start the final season of his four-year, $102 million contract with the franchise.

Rudy Gobert contract extension with the Utah Jazz is worth $205 million

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert has agreed to a five-year, $205M extension, @ESPN_MacMahon reports. Jazz’s two cornerstones — Gobert and Donovan Mitchell — are now under contract on long term deals. https://t.co/AELJdGiYKC — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 20, 2020

As per reports, Gobert's deal is the largest deal for a centre in NBA history. While he was eligible for a $228 million supermax contract like Giannis Antetokounmpo's, he chose to opt for the max extension as he wanted the team to remain flexible, and build around him and Donovan Mitchell – who has signed a $195 million rookie extension with the team. Gobert will have a player option for the last season.

"It means that they believe in me," Gobert said while speaking to ESPN, referring to his time with the team as an "incredible blessing". For Gobert, the contract is motivating, as both the team and he share the "same vision" and "goal". Gobert is currently determined to win a title, wanting to show the organization that "it wasn't about money".

Five biggest contracts in NBA history



1.Giannis Antetokounmpo- $228M

2.Russell Westbrook-$207M

3.Rudy Gobert- $205M

4.Steph Curry- $201M

5.Anthony Davis- $190M

5.Klay Thompson- $190M — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) December 20, 2020

Rudy Gobert playoff stats

Gobert has been a pivotal part of the Jazz's postseason run for the last four seasons. He has averaged 14.7 points, 12.6 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game. This season, though they failed to achieve a deep playoff run, Gobert averaged 16.9 points, 11.4 rebounds and 1.4 blocks during their seven-game series against the Denver Nuggets. Gobert, who has played with the team his entire career, has helped the team elevate their game, earning four consecutive playoff spots.

Rudy Gobert Utah Jazz career

Gobert, 28, was a 2013 Round 1 No. 27 pick by the Nuggets. However, he was traded to the Jazz, going on to play seven seasons with the team. With the team, he has gotten an All-NBA selection three times, and was the DPOY for two years straight (2018, 2019).

