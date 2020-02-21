Russell Westbrook Ejected After Second Technical In Heated Game Against Warriors

It wasn’t all smooth sailing for the Houston Rockets against the beleaguered Golden State Warriors earlier this week. The Rockets travelled to the Chase Center to face a Warriors side that has been at the bottom of the barrel in the Western Conference for the majority of the season. However, Russell Westbrook had yet another heated moment on the court at the Chase Center during the win against the Warriors.

Russell Westbrook has been ejected pic.twitter.com/DqBbQSAXwJ — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) February 21, 2020

Rockets vs Warriors highlights: Russell Westbrook ejected after picking up second technical

With James Harden averaging over 35 points per game and Russell Westbrook averaging over 27 points per game, few would have expected the Warriors to come out on top at the Chase Center. Nine-time All-Star Russell Westbrook has acquired a reputation of sorts for being hot-headed in the middle of games. That reputation once again made its way onto the court during the game against the Warriors.

On a play during Q4 of Rockets vs Warriors action, Russell Westbrook seemed fired up to pile on the misery of the hapless Warriors. With just over six minutes left on the clock, Russell Westbrook appeared to slap Warriors’ Damion Lee on the chest. The nine-time All-Star then seemed to mouth, “What are you going to do?” to Damion Lee before the match referees came to the spot.

Rockets vs Warriors highlights

That play was later adjudged as a second technical foul for Russell Westbrook. The trash talk led to Westbrook then being ejected as the Rockets continued their exploits in a blowout 135-105 win over the Golden State Warriors. Russell Westbrook also had some choice words for Klay Thompson, who had an eye on the proceedings at the Chase Center. Westbrook appeared to square up to Klay Thompson after picking up the second technical. Klay Thompson, however, did not respond to the hot-headed Rockets point guard.

