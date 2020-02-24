The Debate
Russell Westbrook Mocked By Opposition Fan; Responds By Ripping Apart Jazz Defence

Basketball News

Russell Westbrook admitted that a fan repeatedly tried to unsettle him during Rockets vs Jazz. Check out how Westbrook dealt with the fan and star for Rockets.

Updated On:
Russell Westbrook

Houston Rockets star Russell Westbrook seems to be quite used to engaging with Utah Jazz supporters after being sued by one fan for an altercation in March 2019. On Saturday night (Sunday IST), Westbrook was once again seen engaging with a fan during the Rockets vs Jazz game. However, per Westbrook, he chose to take the high road this time. 

Also Read | Russell Westbrook Is Better Than James Harden, Tracy McGrady Makes Controversial Claim

Russell Westbrook confrontation with a Jazz supporter

Utah Jazz deployed reigning Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert against Russell Westbrook during the game. However, it yielded little to no effect as Westbrook was his usual dominating self, dropping 34 points in just 39 minutes of play. Westbrook combined well with his strike partner James Harden (38 points) to help the Rockets beat Jazz 120-110 at the Vivint Smart Home Arena. 

Speaking after the game, Russell Westbrook admitted that a Jazz fan repeatedly tried to unsettle him during the game. Westbrook stated that the fan wanted him to attempt a three-pointer against the towering Rudy Gobert. But unlike last time, Westbrook revealed that he ignored the heckling and simply went backdoor. 

Also Read | Upset Russell Westbrook Sits Away From Rockets' Bench; James Harden Tries To Console Him

Russell Westbrook confrontation from 2019

As mentioned above, Rusell Westbrook was involved in a bust-up with a Jazz fan Shane Keisel in March 2019. The heated argument eventually led to Keisel being handed a ban from the Vivint Smart Home Arena. Shane Keisel subsequently sued Westbrook and Utah Jazz, claiming a reported $100 million for damages. 

While the lawsuit is reportedly still unresolved, it is apparently the best for Russell Westbrook that he avoided another confrontation with a fan. 

Also Read | Russell Westbrook, James Harden Reveal Late Nipsey Hussle's Plan To Start Sports Agency

Rockets vs Jazz highlights: James Harden stars for Rockets

Western Conference standings: James Harden and co. steer ahead

With the win, Rockets move back to fourth in the Western Conference ahead of Utah Jazz (5th). With both sides eyeing for the fourth spot in the Conference, Jazz and Rockets are surely in for some crucial games in the coming weeks. Rockets will be up against New York Knicks next while Utah Jazz will face Pheonix Suns. 

Also Read | James Harden And Russell Westbrook's Chemistry Is Evident Even While Playing Spades

Published:
COMMENT
