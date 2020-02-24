Russell Westbrook Mocked By Opposition Fan; Responds By Ripping Apart Jazz Defence

Houston Rockets star Russell Westbrook seems to be quite used to engaging with Utah Jazz supporters after being sued by one fan for an altercation in March 2019. On Saturday night (Sunday IST), Westbrook was once again seen engaging with a fan during the Rockets vs Jazz game. However, per Westbrook, he chose to take the high road this time.

Russell Westbrook on his interaction with a fan before alley-oop: “Before the oop, the guy was telling me ‘Shoot the 3, shoot the 3, Gobert is the best defensive player in the league’. I said ‘Okay, okay, okay’...While he was talking, I just went backdoor” pic.twitter.com/w6KXEP1ToX — Alykhan Bijani (@Rockets_Insider) February 23, 2020

Russell Westbrook confrontation with a Jazz supporter

Utah Jazz deployed reigning Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert against Russell Westbrook during the game. However, it yielded little to no effect as Westbrook was his usual dominating self, dropping 34 points in just 39 minutes of play. Westbrook combined well with his strike partner James Harden (38 points) to help the Rockets beat Jazz 120-110 at the Vivint Smart Home Arena.

Russell Westbrook is shooting 14-26 from the FG (54%) when guarded by the 2x Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert this season



Makes him look like an average defenderpic.twitter.com/6sTYi4tmlW — ⚡️ (@TheWestbrookEra) February 23, 2020

Speaking after the game, Russell Westbrook admitted that a Jazz fan repeatedly tried to unsettle him during the game. Westbrook stated that the fan wanted him to attempt a three-pointer against the towering Rudy Gobert. But unlike last time, Westbrook revealed that he ignored the heckling and simply went backdoor.

HARDEN TO RUSS MY GOODNESS🔥



Look at the elevation from Westbrookpic.twitter.com/bHKVii7Txk — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) February 23, 2020

Russell Westbrook confrontation from 2019

As mentioned above, Rusell Westbrook was involved in a bust-up with a Jazz fan Shane Keisel in March 2019. The heated argument eventually led to Keisel being handed a ban from the Vivint Smart Home Arena. Shane Keisel subsequently sued Westbrook and Utah Jazz, claiming a reported $100 million for damages.

While the lawsuit is reportedly still unresolved, it is apparently the best for Russell Westbrook that he avoided another confrontation with a fan.

Rockets vs Jazz highlights: James Harden stars for Rockets

Western Conference standings: James Harden and co. steer ahead

With the win, Rockets move back to fourth in the Western Conference ahead of Utah Jazz (5th). With both sides eyeing for the fourth spot in the Conference, Jazz and Rockets are surely in for some crucial games in the coming weeks. Rockets will be up against New York Knicks next while Utah Jazz will face Pheonix Suns.

