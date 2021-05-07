Russell Westbrook Net Worth 2021, Salary, Triple-double Record And Family Life

This season, Russell Westbrook is at the cusp of making history with his three-point record. The Washington Wizards – previously ranked low in the Eastern Conference – are currently qualifying for the play-in tournament, which will give them a chance to play the postseason. Here is information about Russell Westbrook's net worth, salary and more details.

Russell Westbrook net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Westbrook is worth $170 million. Throughout all these years, Westbrook has earned his wealth from his NBA salary, along with various endorsements and brand deals. With his contract worth $206,794,070, Westbrook stands 12th on the World's Highest-Paid Athletes' 2020 list. He signed the five-year $207 million extension in 2017, which is the league's biggest contract yet.

He has a deal with Nike's Jordan Brand, which he extended for ten years in 2017. The brand gave him his first signature shoe in 2018. Along with his lucrative Nike deal, Westbrook also owns five car dealerships in Los Angeles which are worth millions as per Forbes.

Russell Westbrook salary

YEAR CASH 2020-21 $40,158,814 2021-22 $44,211,146 2022-23 $47,063,478

Russell Westbrook wife

Russell Westbrook is married to Nina Earl – a former UCLA basketball player, a businesswoman, and a licensed therapist. The couple have three children together. Along with the various charities she donates to, Earl also owns a shop and clothing line catering to children and babies. They both began dating when they were in UCLA. Their son Noah was born in 2017, while their twin daughters were born in 2018.

Russell Westbrook triple-double record

2 TRIPLE-DOUBLES FROM THE RECORD!



🔥 @russwest44 (13 PTS, 17 REB, 17 AST) tallies his 180th career triple-double in the @WashWizards win.. his next one ties Oscar Robertson for the most ever. pic.twitter.com/BbP6YMPKze — NBA (@NBA) May 7, 2021

On Thursday (Friday IST), Westbrook recorded the 180th triple-double of his NBA career. While the Washington Wizards edged past the Toronto Raptors 131-129 OT, Westbrook is only one triple-double away from Oscar Robertson's historic record of having the most triple-doubles in NBA history.

That being said, he is also the first NBA player to make 50 assists and rebounds in just a three-game span. Robertson, 82, supports Westbrook. "I totally enjoy the way Westbrook plays. He’s a dynamic individual. They’ve moved him around to different teams and I don’t know why because I think he’s one of the star guards in basketball," he told the New York Times. "I guess they thought that when he went to Washington that he would not be that effective, but, man, he’s done a tremendous job. There's no doubt that he will break my record".

Russell Westbrook NBA stats

This season, Westbrook is averaging 21.8 points, 11.4 rebounds and 11.4 assists per game for the Wizards. He was the 4th overall pick for the Seattle SuperSonics in the 2008 NBA draft. Relocated to the Oklahoma City, Westbrook was with the OKC Thunder for 11 seasons before moving to the Houston Rockets in 2019.

