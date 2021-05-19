Last Updated:

Russell Westbrook SLAMMED Heavily Online For Poor Show Vs Boston Celtics In Play-in Game

After the Washington Wizards' 100-118 play-in loss against the Boston Celtics, fans on social media slammed Russell Westbrook for his performance.

Russell Westbrook

After ending their regular season on a hopeful note, the Washington Wizards lost to the Boston Celtics in the play-in tournament. Fans, looking at the performance, have taken to call out Russell Westbrook for the team's loss. Everyone supporting the Wizards remained upset over the results, with many referring to him as 'Westbrick' on social media as the Washington Wizards playoffs chances are hanging on a knife's edge.

Russell Westbrook slammed after Wizards play-in loss to Celtics

Having lost to the Celtics 118-100 in the play-in tournament, the Washington Wizards will have to play another game to secure their NBA playoffs 2021 spot. The blame, per fans, falls onto Westbrook. Having led the team during the regular season's second half, Westbrook failed to carry the team vs the Celtics. 

"Westbrick is the worst NBA superstar in history. Who is he guarding? Nobody! just rebound hunting," one fan wrote, enraged about the results ahead of the NBA playoffs 2021. Another commented on his shooting form, stating that he shot bricks at the rim. Some even spoke about Bradley Beal, who was 10-of-25 from the field. Other fans, supporting Wizards because of Westbrook, added that they were not surprised at the results. 

What are Washington Wizards playoffs chances now?

To make the playoffs, the Wizards have no choice but to beat the Indiana Pacers next as per the NBA play-in tournament schedule. As the team secured a No. 8 spot in the Eastern Conference, they have another chance to secure their playoff spot. However, they will have to play like the team that won back-to-back games and shoot much better than 3-for-21 from the three-point range. 

NBA play-in tournament schedule: Pacers vs Wizards time

The Wizards will face the Pacers on Thursday, May 20, 8:00 PM EST (Friday, May 21, 5:30 AM IST) at the Capital One Arena in Washington. 

