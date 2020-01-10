Russell Westbrook Gets Emotional Standing Ovation With Classy Tribute Video From Thunder

Houston Rockets' Russell Westbrook received a standing ovation during his return to the Oklahoma City Thunder during for the Rockets vs Thunder game on Thursday night (Friday morning IST). The Thunder crowd gave Westbrook a standing ovation and team also played an emotional tribute video for Westbrook, which they also shared on their social media accounts. Thunder beat the Rockets 113-92.

NBA 2019-20: Russell Westbrook wore a 'no regrets' shirt before the Rockets vs Thunder game

Westbrook also wore a 'zero regrets' t-shirt before his game in Oklahoma. The back of the shirt was covered with Russell Westbrook's achievements while with Thunder and the words 'why not' were printed on the sleeves. This was also Westbrook's first time returning to the Thunder home – Chesapeake Energy Arena – after being traded to the Rockets.

NBA 2019-20: Russell Westbrook tribute video by the Oklahoma City Thunder

Russ returns to OKC. Here's our tribute video he watched in the arena tonight. pic.twitter.com/tNsf3J8nGe — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) January 10, 2020

NBA 2019-20: Russell Westbrook's time with Oklahoma City Thunder

Russell Westbrook was traded by Thunder to the Rockets on July 11, 2019. He was a part of the deal that sent Chris Paul back to Thunder. While with Thunder, Westbrook won the NBA MVP award during the 2016-17 season. He also averaged in triple-doubles for three consecutive years (NBA 2016-17 – NBA 2018-19). Westbrook was with Thunder for 11 seasons. He played 821 games, scored 18,859 points, 5,760 rebounds, 6,897 assists and 138 triple-doubles. Westbrook was also voted as an NBA All-Star eight times. Westbrook, along with Kevin Durant, led the team to the NBA finals. Westbrook signed with Thunder again after Durant departed to play with the Golden State Warriors.

Currently, Westbrook is averaging at 24.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7 assists per game for the Rockets. The Rockets are at a 25-11 (win-loss) and are ranked third in the Western Conference. The Thunder are at 21-16 and are ranked seventh. Rockets beat the Thunder 116-112 during their last encounter in October at the Toyota Center.

(image courtesy: okcthunder Twitter)