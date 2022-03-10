Russia Releases First Photo Of Double Olympic Medalist Brittney Griner Since Arrest

31-year-old American basketball player Brittney Griner was arrested at the Moscow International Airport in Russia last month on drug charges. The Russian authorities found vape cartridges identified as containing oil derived from cannabis, which led to her immediate detention. While minimal developments have come so far about the WNBA player, a picture of her inside a Russian police station started making rounds on social media on March 8.

As reported by CNN’s Rosa Flores, the picture was released by Russian state TV. Ever since the news about Grinner’s arrest broke, Brittney has received massive support from basketball fans and WNBA players, who have expressed concerns about her wellbeing and safe return to the United States. At the same time, basketball fans have been staging rallies for her quick release and safe return to the US.

First photo of Brittney Griner, released by Russia

Brittney Griner’s mugshot released by Russia.



The US State Department issued a do not travel advisory for people traveling to Russia, as repercussions of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine over a fortnight ago. The fact that Griner has been arrested in such a dire situation makes her release uncertain as Russia may use her for political reasons. Alongside Griner, over a dozen WNBA players were Russia and Ukraine during the winter. As per AP, WNBA confirmed last week that all players except Griner are out of the country.

What has been said so far?

As reported by AP, Griner's agent Lindsay Kagawa Colas confirmed the player's arrest last week and said, "We are aware of the situation with Brittney Griner in Russia and are in close contact with her, her legal representation in Russia, her family, her teams, and the WNBA and NBA. As this is an ongoing legal matter, we are not able to comment further on the specifics of her case but can confirm that as we work to get her home, her mental and physical health remain our primary concern.”

Griner has played in Russia for the last seven years in winter and reportedly earned over USD 1 million per season, which is significantly more than her salary in WNBA. She last represented the UMMC Ekaterinburg team on January 29, before the league went into a two-week break in February for the FIBA World Cup qualifiers. She has won two Olympic gold medals for the US and has also won a WNBA title with Phoenix Mercury. She is also a seven-time All-Star and a national championship winner at Baylor.

