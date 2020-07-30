Sabrina Ionescu Drops 33 Points During New York Liberty's Second Straight Loss To Wings

Though the New York Liberty fell to Dallas Wings for a second-straight 93-80 loss at the WNBA 'wubble', No.1 overall 2020 NBA Draft pick Sabrina Ionescu stood out with a stellar 33-point performance. The 22-year-old guard dropped 21 points during the first half, adding a total of 7 rebounds and 7 assists on Wednesday night (Thursday IST) at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. Ionescu scored more than double of her 12-point WNBA debut on Saturday (Sunday IST) against Seattle Storm.

Liberty vs Wings score: Sabrina Ionescu scores 33 points during second WNBA game against Dallas Wings

What a night for @sabrina_i20, going 6/10 from 3pt range! 🗽 pic.twitter.com/ugHWdbVxSy — New York Liberty (@nyliberty) July 30, 2020

Though Liberty scored back-to-back points early on and trailed by two points after the first quarter, they failed to maintain momentum throughout the game. The Wings dominated the second period by going on a 18-4 run which lasted for over six minutes, giving them a massive 58-43 lead going into the second half. The Wings continued their onslaught, extending their 15-point lead to 17-point 80-61 advantage by the end of the third quarter. Though the Liberty managed to score 13 points in the final period, they were unable to overcome the massive point difference in one quarter, letting the Wings snatch their first win at the WNBA bubble.

33 pts, 7 reb, and 7 ast for @sabrina_i20 in her 2nd pro outing! pic.twitter.com/wzfRr3un8S — New York Liberty (@nyliberty) July 30, 2020

Ionescu totalled 33 points in 34 points while shooting 6-for-10 from the three-point range while making 100% from the free-throw line. Layshia Claredon was the only other Liberty to score in double digits with 11 points, 4 points and 4 rebounds. Arike Ogunbowale finished the game with team-high 20 points for the Wings. Moriah Jefferson added 13 points, while both Satou Sabally and Katie Lou Samuelson posted 12 points each.

Liberty vs Wings scores: Sabrina Ionescu stats

Final from Florida



Wings 93, Liberty 80@sabrina_i20 33 points, 7 rebounds, 7 assists@Layshiac 11 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists @AmandaZahuiB 9 points, 11 rebounds@Jazmine_Jones4 8 points@JoynerTooTall 7 points, 4 rebounds#LibertyLoud🗽 — New York Liberty (@nyliberty) July 30, 2020

Former teammates at Oregan, Sabally and Ionescu faced off for the first time in WNBA on Wednesday. Both players created history after being drafted back-to-back as No.1 and No.2 overall picks during the 2020 WNBA Draft. Both played three seasons for the Oregan Ducks, where Sabally (who was a year below Ionescu) enlisted for the draft in her junior year.

