SAC Vs CHI Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And Team News

Sacramento Kings will take on Chicago Bulls in the 2019-20 NBA regular-season game. The match will be played at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Monday night (Tuesday 8:30 AM IST). Fans can also play the SAC vs CHI game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the SAC vs CHI Dream11 predictions, squad details and injury updates.

SAC vs CHI Dream11 preview

Sacramento Kings take 9th place in the points table of Western Conference. They have 8 wins and 10 losses so far. After the two back-to-back losses against Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers, they halted their losing run against Denver Nuggets in the last game. In that game, they scored 100 points and the opponent team scored 97 points.

Meanwhile, Chicago Bulls occupy the 12th place in the points table of Eastern Conference. They have 6 wins and 14 losses in their accounts. They lost to Trail Blazers and Golden State Warriors in the recently played games. The team is currently on 3 game losing streak. With their opponent having a better record, Bulls will have to work hard to take the win.

SAC vs CHI Dream11 squad

SAC vs CHI Dream11 team: Sacramento Kings

Trevor Ariza, Marvin Bagley III, Harrison Barnes, Nemanja Bjelica, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Dewayne Dedmon, Yogi Ferrell, De'Aaron Fox, Wenyen Gabriel, Harry Giles III, Kyle Guy, Buddy Hield, Richaun Holmes, Kosta Koufos, Eric Mika, Isaiah Pineiro, Caleb Swanigan, Tyler Ulis, Troy Williams

SAC vs CHI Dream11 team: Chicago Bulls

Ryan Arcidiacono, Perrion Callandret, Wendell Carter Jr.,Milton Doyle, Kris Dunn, Cristiano Felicio, Daniel Gafford, Shaquille Harrison, Chandler Hutchison, Luke Kornet, Zach LaVine, Lauri Markkanen, Adam Mokoka, Otto Porter Jr., Tomas Satoransky, Simi Shittu, Justin Simon, Denzel Valentine, Coby White, Thaddeus Young

SAC vs CHI Dream11 team

Point-guards: Kris Dunn

Shooting-guards: Bogdan Bogdanovic

Small-forwards: Harrison Barnes

Power-forwards: Nemanja Bjelica, Lauri Markkanen, Thaddeus Young

Centre: Richaun Holmes, Luke Kornet

SAC vs CHI Dream11 top picks

Sacramento Kings will be the favourites to win the game.

Note - The SAC vs CHI Dream11 team prediction is our own and does not guarantee positive results in your game.