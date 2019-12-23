SAC Vs HOU Dream11 Predictions, Top Picks, Squad Details And More

Sacramento Kings and Houston Rockets will play against each other on Tuesday, December 24, 8:30 AM IST (Monday, December 23, 10:00 PM EST). The match between both the sides will be played at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. You can play the SAC vs HOU game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the SAC vs HOU Dream11 predictions, squad details, player performances and injury updates.

SAC vs HOU preview

Sacramento Kings are currently placed in the 9th position in the Western Conference Division. In a total of 29 matches, Kings have won 12 games and lost 17 games. In their recent match, they played against Memphis Grizzlies. Kings lost by a scoreline of 115-119 and that handed them their third consecutive loss. Against a strong side like Houston Rockets, Kings need to prepare themselves well.

Houston Rockets are currently lying in the fourth spot in the Western Conference Division. They have played 29 games in total, out of which they have won 20 and lost 9. In their last match against Phoenix Suns, Rockets won the game with a scoreline of 139-125. It gave them a hat-trick of wins. Rockets will look to steamroll their opponent.

SAC vs HOU Dream11 squad

SAC vs HOU Dream11 squad: Sacramento King

Trevor Ariza, Marvin Bagley III, Harrison Barnes, Nemanja Bjelica, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Dewayne Dedmon, Yogi Ferrell, De'Aaron Fox, Wenyen Gabriel, Harry Giles III, Kyle Guy, Buddy Hield, Richaun Holmes, Justin James, DaQuan Jeffries, Cory Joseph, Caleb Swanigan

SAC vs HOU Dream11 squad: Houston Rockets

Clint Capela, Tyson Chandler, Gary Clark, Chris Clemons, Michael Frazier, Eric Gordon, Gerald Green, James Harden, Isaiah Hartenstein, Nene, Danuel House Jr., Ben McLemore, Austin Rivers, Thabo Sefolosha, PJ Tucker, Russell Westbrook

SAC vs HOU Dream11 team

Point-guards: Yogi Ferrell, Russell Westbrook

Shooting-guards: James Harden, Ben McLemore

Small-forwards: Trevor Ariza

Power-forwards: PJ Tucker, Nemanja Bjelica

Centre: Clint Capela

SAC vs HOU Dream11 prediction

Houston Rockets are favourites to win the match

Note – The SAC vs HOU Dream11 team prediction is our own and does not guarantee positive results in your game.