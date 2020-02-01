Union Budget
SAC Vs LAL Dream11 NBA Prediction, Schedule, Top Picks And All Game Details

Basketball News

SAC vs LAL Dream11: Sacramento Kings will go head to head against Los Angeles Lakers in a game categorized under the Western Conference Division of the NBA.

Written By Adil Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
sac vs lal dream11

Sacramento Kings will go head to head against Los Angeles Lakers in a game categorized under the Western Conference Division of the NBA on Sunday, February 2, 2020. The game is scheduled to start by 8:30 AM IST. Sacramento Kings are placed on the thirteenth position in the conference standings. They have registered a win-loss record of 18-30 in the 48 games they've played so far. On the other hand, the Los Angeles Lakers are leading the standings. They have a win-loss record of 36-11 in the 47 games they've played so far. The match will be played at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.

SAC vs LAL Dream11: Game schedule

  • Venue: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California
  • Date: February 02, 2020
  • Time: 8:30 AM IST

SAC vs LAL Dream11: Squads

Sacramento Kings squad: Cory Joseph, Buddy Hield, Harrison Barnes, Nemanja Bjelica, Dewayne Dedmon, De’Aaron Fox, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Kent Bazemore, Harry Giles, Yogi Ferrell, Justin James, Anthony Tolliver

Los Angeles Lakers squad: Anthony Davis, Lebron James, JaVale McGee, Avery Bradley, Danny Green, Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Dwight Howard, Rajon Rondo, Alex Caruso, Troy Daniels, Jared Dudley, Quinn Cook

SAC vs LAL Dream11: Top picks

Sacramento Kings: De’Aaron Fox, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Nemanja Bjelica, Dewayne Dedmon

Los Angeles Lakers: Alex Caruso, Anthony Davis, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Dwight Howard

SAC vs LAL Dream11: Team and Prediction

  • Point Guard: Alex Caruso, De’Aaron Fox
  • Shooting Guard: Bogdan Bogdanovic
  • Small Forward: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
  • Power Forward: Anthony Davis (SP), Nemanja Bjelica
  • Centre: Dwight Howard, Dewayne Dedmon

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

Published:
COMMENT
