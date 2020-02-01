SAC Vs LAL Dream11 NBA Prediction, Schedule, Top Picks And All Game Details

Sacramento Kings will go head to head against Los Angeles Lakers in a game categorized under the Western Conference Division of the NBA on Sunday, February 2, 2020. The game is scheduled to start by 8:30 AM IST. Sacramento Kings are placed on the thirteenth position in the conference standings. They have registered a win-loss record of 18-30 in the 48 games they've played so far. On the other hand, the Los Angeles Lakers are leading the standings. They have a win-loss record of 36-11 in the 47 games they've played so far. The match will be played at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.
Also Read l LIV vs SOU Dream11 prediction, team news, top picks and match details
"Tonight we celebrate the kid that came here at 18, retired at 38 and became probably the best dad we've seen over the last three years.” pic.twitter.com/0sS7e91cuz— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 1, 2020
Also Read l LEI vs CHE Dream11 prediction, top picks, schedule and match details
Also Read l BOS vs PHI Dream11 NBA Prediction, top picks, schedule and all game details
Also Read l RM vs ATL Dream11 prediction, top picks, schedule and match details