SAC Vs NOP Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule, Preview And All NBA Game Details

The Sacramento Kings will host the New Orleans Pelicans at the Golden 1 Center on March 11, 10:30 pm ET (March 12, 8 AM IST). The venue for the clash will be at the Golden 1 Centre at Sacramento. Read on to know about the SAC vs NOP Dream11 prediction, SAC vs NOP Dream11 team as well as SAC vs NOP Dream11 top picks.

SAC vs NOP Dream11 prediction: SAC vs NOP Dream11 preview

Since putting an end to their three-game losing streak, the Pelicans have bounced back with consecutive wins over Minnesota Timberwolves as well as Miami Heat. However, things haven’t been as smooth for the Sacramento Kings as they sit in the 12th place on the Western Conference. A team that has lost two of their last three games to the Toronto Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers will be hoping to get a win against the visiting Pelicans.

SAC vs NOP Dream11 prediction: SAC vs NOP Dream11 team news

SAC vs NOP Dream11 team: Injury update for New Orlean Pelicans

The Pelicans will be without three-star players as Redick is joined on the injury list with rookie guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Darius Miller

SAC vs NOP Dream11 team: Injury update for Sacramento Kings

The Sacramento Kings will be without Justin James and Marvin Bagley.

SAC vs NOP Dream11 prediction: SAC vs NOP Dream11 top picks

Zion Williamson averages 23.6 points and 6.8 rebounds a game

De'Aaron Fox averages 20.4 points and 4.0 rebounds as well as 6.8 assists per game this season.

SAC vs NOP Dream11 prediction: SAC vs NOP Dream11 team (probable starters)

Sacramento Kings probable starters- Nemanja Bjelica, Harry Giles, De'Aaron Fox, Harrison Barnes, Bojan Bogdanovic

New Orleans Pelicans probable starters- Lonzo Ball, Jrue Holiday, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Derrick Favors

SAC vs NOP Dream11 prediction: SAC vs NOP Dream11 team:

Here is the SAC vs NOP Dream11 team that could fetch you maximum points for the game

PG- Lonzo Ball (SP), Jrue Holiday

SG- Bojan Bogdanovic,

SF- Harrison Barnes

PF- Zion Williamson, Nemanja Bjelica

C- Derrick Favors, Harry Giles

Note: The SAC vs NOP Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis and the SAC vs NOP Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.