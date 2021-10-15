Sacramento Kings Vs LA Lakers: NBA Preseason Live Streaming, Dream 11 Predictions & More

The NBA preseason match between Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings is all set to take place at the Golden 1 Centre on Thursday at 10:00 pm local time. The match will begin on Friday morning at 7:30 am IST in India. The Kings will find themselves ahead of the Lakers when they enter the Golden 1 arena as they have won all of their preseason games coming into the match. Meanwhile, the LA Lakers have lost all the five preseason games they have played so far. The match is available for live streaming on NBA's official app.

Kings vs Lakers: H2H record

In the last five encounters that the Lakers and the Kings have played against each other, the Black Falcons have won three matches as opposed to the Lakers' two.

LA Lakers preview

The Los Angeles Lakers will enter the 2021-22 NBA season as one of the favourites to win the title despite losing eight straight games in the past couple of months. Although the Lakers have said they don't care about preseason results, it usually gives an idea of how the team is going to fare in the tournament. Lakers' key player Russell Westbrook has not looked in great nick over the past few games and he will look to make a strong comeback against the Kings in their upcoming match.

Sacramento Kings preview

Sacramento Kings will come into the game against the Lakers as favourites as the side is yet to lose a single game in the NBA preseason. De’Aaron Fox and Davion Mitchell have been displaying great form and are working as one unit in all of their matches. The Kings, however, will look to end their playoffs drought once the 2021-22 season resumes as they have not qualified since the 2005-06 season.

Kings vs Lakers: Predicted lineup

LA Lakers: LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Kent Bazemore, Anthony Davis, Carmelo Anthony.

Sacramento Kings: De'Aaron Fox, Tyrese Haliburton, Harisson Barnes, Maurice Harkless, Richaun Holmes.

Kings vs Lakers: Dream11 team 1

Point Guards: Russell Westbrook, Davion Mitchell

Shooting Guards: Terence Davis, Austin Reaves

Small Forward: LeBron James

Power Forward: Anthony Davis

Centre: Dwight Howard, Richaun Holmes

Kings vs Lakers: Dream11 team 2

Point Guards: De’Aaron Fox, Davion Mitchell, Rajon Rondo

Shooting Guard: Terence Davis

Small Forwards: LeBron James, Cameron Oliver

Power Forward: Chimezie Metu

Centre: DeAndre Jordan

Image: AP