Sacramento Kings Vs LA Lakers: NBA Preseason Live Streaming, Dream 11 Predictions & More

The NBA preseason match between Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings is all set to take place at the Golden 1 Centre on Thursday at 10:00 pm local time. The match will begin on Friday morning at 7:30 am IST in India. The Kings will find themselves ahead of the Lakers when they enter the Golden 1 arena as they have won all of their preseason games coming into the match. Meanwhile, the LA Lakers have lost all the five preseason games they have played so far. The match is available for live streaming on NBA's official app.
In the last five encounters that the Lakers and the Kings have played against each other, the Black Falcons have won three matches as opposed to the Lakers' two.
The Los Angeles Lakers will enter the 2021-22 NBA season as one of the favourites to win the title despite losing eight straight games in the past couple of months. Although the Lakers have said they don't care about preseason results, it usually gives an idea of how the team is going to fare in the tournament. Lakers' key player Russell Westbrook has not looked in great nick over the past few games and he will look to make a strong comeback against the Kings in their upcoming match.
Sacramento Kings will come into the game against the Lakers as favourites as the side is yet to lose a single game in the NBA preseason. De’Aaron Fox and Davion Mitchell have been displaying great form and are working as one unit in all of their matches. The Kings, however, will look to end their playoffs drought once the 2021-22 season resumes as they have not qualified since the 2005-06 season.
LA Lakers: LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Kent Bazemore, Anthony Davis, Carmelo Anthony.
Sacramento Kings: De'Aaron Fox, Tyrese Haliburton, Harisson Barnes, Maurice Harkless, Richaun Holmes.
Point Guards: Russell Westbrook, Davion Mitchell
Shooting Guards: Terence Davis, Austin Reaves
Small Forward: LeBron James
Power Forward: Anthony Davis
Centre: Dwight Howard, Richaun Holmes
Point Guards: De’Aaron Fox, Davion Mitchell, Rajon Rondo
Shooting Guard: Terence Davis
Small Forwards: LeBron James, Cameron Oliver
Power Forward: Chimezie Metu
Centre: DeAndre Jordan