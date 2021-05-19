San Antonio Spurs Vs Memphis Grizzlies Prediction, Streaming Details And Play-in Preview

The San Antonio Spurs will take on the Memphis Grizzlies in the NBA play-in tournament bracket as both teams look to keep their playoff hopes alive. The game will be played at FedExForum and will begin at 5:00 AM IST on Thursday, May 20. Here's a look at the Spurs vs Grizzlies head to head, team news, preview and our San Antonio Spurs vs Memphis Grizzlies prediction for the same.

NBA live: San Antonio Spurs vs Memphis Grizzlies prediction and preview

San Antonio Spurs and Memphis Grizzlies will battle it out in the NBA play-in tournament bracket in a bid to earn their place to take on the loser of the No. 8 vs. No. 7 match between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers. The Spurs were on a four-game losing streak to end the regular season and have won just two of their last 12 games but will fancy their chances considering the experience in their ranks. San Antonio ended their regular season on the back of a close defeat at the hands of the Phoenix Suns, going down 121-123 at the AT&T Center. DeMar DeRozan starred with 23 points on the night, while the likes of Jakob Poetl, Rudy gay chipped in with support.

As for the Grizzlies, they went down to the Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry's brilliance in their final game of the regular season. The hosts could have clinched eighth seed had they won that games, but will now have to register back to back wins to make it to the playoffs Memphis went down 113-101, with Jonas Valančiūnas top-scoring with 29 points. Grizzlies won six of their last 10 games to close out the season, and their young roster will hope to continue their good run when they host the Spurs on Wednesday night. Memphis are favourites and are likely to clinch a win in the play-in game over the Spurs.

Spurs vs Grizzlies head to head

The two teams met thrice this season, with Memphis having the advantage over their opponents. Spurs registered a comfortable 131-119 win to kick of the 2020/21 season, but the Grizzlies clinched the following two games, with wins in a 129-112 win in January, and a 133-102 win in February. Overall, however, the Spurs have the historical advantage, with 74 wins in the 102 regular-season meetings between the two franchises.

Spurs vs Grizzlies streaming details

Fans in India can watch the NBA live stream on the NBA App. However, one will need to purchase the NBA League Pass for the same. The pass will enable fans to watch multiple matches along with replays, highlights and much more exclusive content. There will be no live broadcast of the NBA this season in India. The Spurs vs Grizzlies streaming will begin at 5:00 AM IST on Thursday, May 20. NBA live scores can also be found on the official website and Google.

