SAS Vs BKN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; NBA Regular-season 2020-21

The San Antonio Spurs will go up against the Brooklyn Nets in a regular-season match of the NBA 2020-21 season. The SAS vs BKN match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 AM IST (March 1, 7:30 PM local time) from the AT&T Center, San Antonio, Texas on March 2, 2021. Here is our SAS vs BKN Dream11 prediction, SAS vs BKN Dream11 team and SAS vs BKN Dream11 top picks.

A 20-piece for @aldridge_12 last night 👏



21 PTS | 5 REB pic.twitter.com/3blkp9jBti — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) February 28, 2021

SAS vs BKN Dream11 prediction: Match preview

At 17-12 and 22-13 respectively, the San Antonio Spurs and the Brooklyn Nets have been among the best teams of the season so far. Fighting off Kyrie Irving's long absence, the Nets have managed to go up to second place in the Eastern Conference. While they will be coming into this game on the back of a loss against the Dallas Mavericks, the Nets have a brilliant 8-2 record in their last 10 games. They will be without Kevin Durant (hamstring injury) for this game.

On the other side are the hosts, the San Antonio Spurs, who at 17-12 are also having one fo their best seasons. Currently, in 5th place on the Western Conference, the Spurs will be missing at least five players due to COVID protocols. The Spurs will be confident playing at home and having just defeated the Pelicans in a close game on Sunday. The SAS vs BKN live match will be available on the NBA App.

SAS vs BKN rosters to pick from

San Antonio Spurs: LaMarcus Aldridge, Keita Bates-Diop, DeMar DeRozan, Drew Eubanks, Rudy Gay, Keldon Johnson, Tre Jones, Trey Lyles, Patty Mills, Dejounte Murray, Jakob Poeltl, Luka Samanic, Devin Vassell, Lonnie Walker IV, Quinndary Weatherspoon, Derrick White

Brooklyn Nets: Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, James Harden, Joe Harris, Jeff Green, DeAndre Jordan, Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot, Landry Shamet, Bruce Brown, Spencer Dinwiddie, Reggie Perry, Tyler Johnson, Chris Chiozza, Norvel Pelle, Noah Vonleh, Donta Hall, Nicolas Claxton, Jamal Crawford, Iman Shumpert, Paul Eboua

SAS vs BKN starting lineup prediction

San Antonio Spurs - Dejounte Murray (PG), Lonnie Walker (SG), DeMar DeRozan (SF), LaMarcus Aldridge (PF), Jakob Poeltl (C)

Brooklyn Nets - Jeff Green (PF), DeAndre Jordan (C), Joe Harris (SF), James Harden (PG), Kyrie Irving (SG)

SAS vs BKN Key Players

San Antonio Spurs - Dejounte Murray, LaMarcus Aldridge, DeMar DeRozan

Brooklyn Nets - DeAndre Jordan, James Harden, Kyrie Irving

SAS vs BKN Dream11 team

PG: James Harden, Dejounte Murray

SG: Kyrie Irving, Lonnie Walker

PF: LaMarcus Aldridge, Jeff Green

SF: DeMar DeRozan

C: DeAndre Jordan

SAS vs BKN game prediction

According to our SAS vs BKN match prediction, the San Antonio Spurs will win this match.

Note: The SAS vs BKN Dream11 prediction and SAS vs BKN Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The SAS vs BKN Dream11 team and SAS vs BKN Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

