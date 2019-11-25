The Debate
SAS Vs LAL Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Injury Updates And Top Picks

Basketball News

San Antonio Spurs will face the in-form Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night. Check out the SAS vs LAL Dream11 match preview, injury news and team predictions

sas vs lal dream11

San Antonio Spurs will host the Los Angeles Lakers at the AT&T Center on Monday night (Tuesday morning IST). The LA Lakers have now won seven straight games and their record of 14-2 is the best in the league right now. Meanwhile, the Spurs have won only six games and lost their remaining 11 games.

Venue: AT&T Center, San Antonio, Texas

Date: Monday night (Tuesday morning in India, November 26, 2019)

Time: 7:00 AM IST

SAS vs LAL Dream11 match preview

SAS vs LAL Dream11: San Antonio Spurs

San Antonio Spurs are currently sitting 11th in the Western Conference with a 6-11 record. They beat the New York Knicks on Saturday to end their eight-game losing streak. LaMarcus Aldridge and DeMar DeRozan starred for the Spurs with 23 and 21 points respectively.

Last game result

San Antonio Spurs: 111-104 win over New York Knicks

SAS vs LAL Dream11: Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers as mentioned are currently the side with the best record and are riding high in the NBA. Anthony Davis finished the last game with 30 points and is once again forging a threatening partnership with LeBron James. James himself has been averaging at 25.2 points, 7.6 rebounds and 10.6 assists per game. Alex Caruso is expected to miss the tie after he injured his calf while DeMarcus Cousins is out with a knee injury.

Last game result

LA Lakers: 109-100 win over Memphis Grizzlies

SAS vs LAL Dream11 - Magic Johson makes NBA MVP predictions

SAS vs LAL Dream11 - LA Lakers squad

Kostas Antetokounmpo, Avery Bradley, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Alex Caruso, Quinn Cook, DeMarcus Cousins, Troy Daniels, Anthony Davis, Jared Dudley, Danny Green, Talen Horton-Tucker, Dwight Howard, LeBron James, Kyle Kuzma, JaVale McGee, Zach Norvell Jr., and Rajon Rondo. 

SAS vs LAL Dream11 – San Antonio Spurs squad 

LaMarcus Aldridge, Marco Belinelli, DeMarre Carroll, DeMar DeRozan, Drew Eubanks, Bryn Forbes, Rudy Gay, Keldon Johnson, Trey Lyles, Chimezie Metu, Patty Mills, Elie Okobo, Dejounte Murray, Jakob Poeltl, Luka Samanic, Lonnie Walker IV, Quinndary Weatherspoon and Derrick White.

SAS vs LAL Dream11 prediction

Point Guard: Quinn Cook, Dejounte Murray

Shooting Guard: Bryn Forbes

Small Forward: LeBron James (Captain), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Power Forward: Anthony Davis (Vice-Captain)

Center: Dwight Howard, Jakob Poeltl

