SAS Vs MIL Dream11 NBA Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

San Antonio Spurs square off against Milwaukee Bucks in the 2019-20 NBA regular-season game. The match will be played at AT&T Center in San Antonio on Monday night (Tuesday 7:00 AM IST). Fans can also play the SAS vs MIL game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the SAS vs MIL Dream11 predictions, squad details.

SAS vs MIL Dream11 preview

San Antonio Spurs are currently lying in the 9th spot in the Western Conference. In the total of 34 matches they've played so far, SAS have won 14 matches and lost 20 matches. In the previous match against Milwaukee Bucks, SAS lost the match by a 118-127 margin. SAS will have to start winning matches to move forward in the league standings. Milwaukee Bucks are leading the Eastern Conference division. In the total of 37 games played so far, MIL have succeeded in 32 games and been defeated in 5 games. MIL have managed to score 119.6 points per game. They comfortably won their last match against Spurs and will be hoping to repeat the same performance.

SAS vs MIL Dream11 squad

SAS vs MIL Dream11 squad: San Antonio Spurs

LaMarcus Aldridge, Marco Belinelli, DeMarre Carroll, DeMar DeRozan, Drew Eubanks, Bryn Forbes, Rudy Gay, Daulton Hommes, Keldon Johnson, Dedric Lawson, Trey Lyles, Chimezie Metu, Patty Mills, Dejounte Murray, Jakob Poeltl, Luka Samanic, Lonnie Walker IV, Quinndary Weatherspoon, Derrick White

SAS vs MIL Dream11 squad: Milwaukee Bucks

Jaylen Adams, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Dragan Bender, Eric Bledsoe, Sterling Brown, Pat Connaughton, Donte DiVincenzo, George Hill, Ersan Ilyasova, Kyle Korver, Brook Lopez, Robin Lopez, Frank Mason III, Wesley Matthews, Luke Maye, Khris Middleton, Cameron Reynolds, Rayjon Tucker, D.J. Wilson

SAS vs MIL Dream11 team

SAS vs MIL Dream11 prediction

Milwaukee Bucks are favourites to win the match

Note: The SAS vs MIL Dream11 prediction is our own and does not guarantee you positive results in the game.