SAS Vs UTA Dream11 NBA Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

San Antonio Spurs and Utah Jazz will lock horns on Thursday, January 20, 7:00 AM IST (Wednesday, January 29 5:30 PM PST). The game will take place at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas, USA. The Jazz currently have a 32-14 win-loss record and are ranked 3rd in the Western Conference. The Spurs currently have a 20-26 win-loss record and are ranked 9th in the Western Conference. Fans can also play the SAS vs UTA game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the SAS vs UTA Dream11 team predictions, squad details and injury updates.

SAS vs UTA Dream11: Player performances

DeMar DeRozan has been the Spurs top performer during this NBA season till now with an average of 22.7 points. LaMarcus Aldridge with an average of 19.1 points. Patty Mills, Bryn Forbes, Rudy Gay and Dejounte Murray also have averages above 10. Donovan Mitchell is the Jazz's top scorer with 24.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists. Bojan Bogdanovic follows with an average of 21.3 points per game. Rudy Gobert, Jordan Clarkson, Joe Ingles and Mike Conley have averages above 10.

SAS vs UTA Dream11 team injury updates

Spurs LaMarcus Aldridge is out due to his thumb injury. No Jazz player is listed as questionable or sidelined.

SAS vs UTA Dream11 team squads

SAS vs UTA Dream11 team squad – San Antonio Spurs

LaMarcus Aldridge, Marco Belinelli, DeMarre Carroll, DeMar DeRozan, Drew Eubanks, Bryn Forbes, Rudy Gay, Keldon Johnson, Trey Lyles, Chimezie Metu, Patty Mills, Elie Okobo, Dejounte Murray, Jakob Poeltl, Luka Samanic, Lonnie Walker IV, Quinndary Weatherspoon, Derrick White.

SAS vs UTA Dream11 team squad – Utah Jazz

Bojan Bogdanovic, Tony Bradley, Jarrell Brantley, Mike Conley, Ed Davis, Dante Exum, Rudy Gobert, Jeff Green, Joe Ingles, Stanton Kidd, Donovan Mitchell, Emmanuel Mudiay, Georges Niang, Royce O'Neale, Miye Oni, Nigel Williams-Goss and Justin Wright-Foreman.

SAS vs UTA Dream11 team

Point-guards: Derrick White, Dejounte Murray, Mike Conley

Shooting-guards: Patty Mills, Donovan Mitchell

Small-forwards: DeMar DeRozan (SP)

Power-forwards: Royce O'Neale

Centre: Jakob Poeltl

SAS vs UTA Dream11 prediction

Jazz start as favourites to win.

Note - The SAS vs UTA Dream11 team prediction is our own and do not guarantee positive results in your games.

