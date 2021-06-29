Scottie Pippen Calls Chicago Bulls' Legendary Coach Phil Jackson 'Racist', Here's Why

Scottie Pippen is arguably one of the greatest two-way players of his era as the 6-time NBA champion played second fiddle to Michael Jordan in the Chicago Bulls dominant run in the '90s. But after all of that, Scottie Pippen has called his Bulls head coach, Phil Jackson as a racist for an in-time game decision he took in 1994. Pippen. in his interview with GQ, revealed many secrets about his NBA career and in the process, called out many players and even head coach Phil Jackson.

What happened between Scottie Pippen and Phil Jackson?

As seen in The Last Dance documentary, Chicago Bulls played one whole season without superstar Micahel Jordan. Although Jordan returned in 1995, the Bulls failed to win the championship. But Scottie had the best two years of his career and he took the role of being the lead player really well. However, in a 1994 game against the Knicks, with the scores all tied at 102, coach Phil Jackson drew a play for rookie Toni Kukoc and not Scottie Pippen, which infuriated the player and he then decided, not to go in to, even inbound the ball for Kukoc.

DP: ".. By saying it was a racial move then you're calling Phil Jackson a racist..."



Pippen: "I don't have a problem with that."



DP: "Do you think Phil was?"



Pippen: "Oh yeah..."



Exchange with @ScottiePippen on Phil's decision to have Kukoc take final shot against the Knicks pic.twitter.com/pH2aDLMDcQ — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) June 28, 2021

21 years after this incident, Pippen went out in his interview with GQ and said that, "It was a racial move to give him a rise. After all, I've been through with this organization, now you're gonna tell me to take the ball out and throw it to Toni Kukoc?" Later on Monday, Pippen appeared on the Dan Patrick Show and when asked about the racial comments, the Hall of Famer said, "If you knew Scottie Pippen had been with the Bulls since the 1987 and battled through the Pistos and every other team, that we had to get to the 3 championships, wouldn't you give Scottie Pippen one opportunity to get a last-second shot, without Michael Jordan. Like one year without MJ, can I get one shot, Like I'm doing all the dirty work."

Scottie Pippen explained why he believes Phil Jackson is a racist: https://t.co/WG4m1mlaRU pic.twitter.com/LHWdh8aZNe — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) June 28, 2021

Pippen's remarks on Phil Jackson's book

When host Dan Patrick asked Pippen if he felt Phil Jackson was racist, Pippen replied, "I don't have a problem with that." He later also went out and said that coach Jackson went out and spoilt late Kobe Bryant's name after Phil's exit from the Lakers in 2004 to write a book 'The Last Season: A team in search of its soul.' This book had all the locker room fights and everything else involving the Shaq-Kobe rivalry in 2004, where they lost to Pistons. Pippen said that "You are the head coach, you are the one that sits in the locker room and tells the player that this is a circle and everything stays within the circle because that's what the team is about. But you as the head coach open it up and now you go out and belittle, probably one of the greatest players in the game."

Image Credits: Scottie Pippen/Twitter