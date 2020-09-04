Scottie Pippen Slams Richard Jefferson For Comparisons With Reigning MVP Giannis

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks were trolled on social media after falling 2-0 to the Miami Heat during their second-round series. The highlight of the game was the shooting foul called against Giannis at the buzzer, which gave Jimmy Butler two free throws which edged the Heat to their 116-114 Game 2 victory. If not for Giannis' foul, the game would have gone into overtime. Giannis finished the game with a game-high 29 points, while Butler posted 13.

Also read | Giannis Antetokounmpo trolled by NBA stars like Richard Jefferson for failing to guard Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler

Scottie Pippen responds to Richard Jefferson's comment about him and Giannis Antetokounmpo

He asked that cuz you are the Defensive player of the year and Jimmy just had a career high 40. My question is why did YOU ask him why did he ask that question 🤷🏽‍♂️🤔 https://t.co/J69zIzKOty — Richard Jefferson (@Rjeff24) September 1, 2020

Along with fans, NBA icons like Isiah Thomas also called out Giannis, mainly in response to his post-game interview. The Greek Freak was asked if he would be working on guarding Butler from now on, to which Giannis replied with a "Why would you ask that?" He then went on to add that he would only do what the coach asks him to. Richard Jefferson was one of the NBA players who chose to comment on Giannis' game. "He asked that cuz you are the Defensive player of the year and Jimmy just had a career-high 40. My question is why did YOU ask him why did he ask that question," wrote Jefferson in one of his tweets. Giannis was recently named the Defensive Players of the Year (DPOY) based on his regular-season performance.

I’m not Giannis—I don’t have back-to-back league MVPs (he will in a matter of days)—and he’s not me. The question is... who were you as a player? 😂 https://t.co/Ce6tGU98s3 — Scottie Pippen (@ScottiePippen) September 3, 2020

His second take on Giannis involved comparing him to Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen. "Giannis might be a Pippen.... there I said it! He needs his Jordan," Jefferson wrote. While followers agreed and disagreed, the comment drew negative attention, even from Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James. Scottie Pippen himself quoted the tweet, unhappy with how Jefferson had compared him and Giannis.

"I’m not Giannis—I don’t have back-to-back league MVPs (he will in a matter of days)—and he’s not me. The question is... who were you as a player?" Pippen questioned Jefferson back. Fans commented on Pippen's tweet next, some enraged that people are constantly comparing players from different eras. Most followers, however, were impressed with Pippen's comeback. The six-time NBA champion also mentioned the NBA MVP Award, stating the Giannis will soon win the award two times in a row.

Also read | Giannis Antetokounmpo isn't ready to win an NBA title yet: Scottie Pippen

LeBron James responds to being compared to Scottie Pippen

Explain to me what the fux I gotta do with this subject matter! I’m over here minding my damn business preparing for Houston. And by the way I ain’t never been nobody but my damn self! 👑 Shit! — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 3, 2020

Retired player Jay Williams ended up comparing LeBron James to Pippen instead, saying that the 35-year-old icon was a Pippen to Dwyane Wade first. James responded to Williams' tweet in a couple of hours, clearly unhappy with the unflattering comparison. "Explain to me what the fux I gotta do with this subject matter! I’m over here minding my damn business preparing for Houston," James wrote, even adding that he is nobody but not himself. The three-time NBA champion has always been wary of comparisons and has previously rejected Michael Jordan comparisons, stating that he would like to be the first LeBron James and not the second Jordan.

Also read | Lillard wins Bubble NBA MVP, Williams picked as top coach

Fans, players react to the Pippen-Jefferson interaction

Today I’m only here for Richard Jefferson vs Scottie Pippen — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) September 3, 2020

I see alot of Giannis talk this morning saying he is like Pippen looking for a Jordan OR he is Jordan and needs his Pippen. STOP IT!! Stop comparing. Just say the Heat has been playing better, that's all, PERIOD!! — CourtQueenJen🏀 (@court_queen512) September 3, 2020

Jesus Christ...Scottie ain’t have to do Richard Jefferson like that 🥴 — K. (@1stClass_Keem) September 3, 2020

DAMN Scottie 😳 pic.twitter.com/murQIcvPLh — Top Ball Coverage (@TopBallCoverage) September 3, 2020

And then it became personal for me pic.twitter.com/sbBPzZyytU — Dennis Varghese (@dvarghese21) September 3, 2020

Scottie Pippen's previous comments on Giannis

Before the playoffs began, Pippen made a judgment on Giannis during the Da Windy City podcast. The six-time NBA champion spoke about Giannis' ability to lead his team to a title, saying that he does not think Giannis is 'there yet'. “I know that he has made some great strides," Pippen explained. "He is still one of the top players in the game. But in terms of his outside play, he is not really that carries the team to a title.”

Will Giannis Antetokounmpo demand a trade?

The Bucks' loss was, unsurprisingly, accompanied by Giannis trade rumours. As per The Athletic's Sam Amick, Giannis could join the Heat if the Bucks lose the second round to them. He added that according to a front office executive, that is a huge possibility that the 2020 DPOY doesn't want to play for a "regular-season-only kind of team" anymore. The Heat too, are reportedly preparing to make a bid on Giannis, who will go into free agency next year.

Also read | Stokes ready to step in for Root, says I'm the Scottie Pippen to Joe's Michael Jordan

(Image credits: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Scottie Pippen Instagram)