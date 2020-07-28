SEA Vs MIN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Preview, WNBA Live

Seattle Storm will go head-to-head against Minnesota Lynx in the upcoming WNBA game on July 28 (July 29, according to Indian timings). The game is scheduled to start by 10 PM ET (Wednesday, 7:30 AM IST). Both Seattle Storm and Minnesota Lynx have won their first games and are currently at the second and third sport of the Western Conference standings, respectively. Fans can play the SEA vs MIN Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is the SEA vs MIN Dream11 prediction and the SEA vs MIN Dream11 team.
Sue Bird, Jordin Canada, Alysha Clark, Natasha Howard, Crystal Langhorne, Jewell Loyd , Ezi Magbegor, Epiphanny Prince, Mercedes Russell, Breanna Stewart, Morgan Tuck, Sami Whitcomb
Kayla Alexander, Rachel Banham, Lexie Brown, Bridget Carleton, Karima Christmas-Kelly, Napheesa Collier, Crystal Dangerfield, Damiris Dantas, Sylvia Fowles, Mikiah Herbert Harrigan, Megan Huff, Shenise Johnson
Minnesota Lynx start as favourites to win this game.
