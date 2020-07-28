SEA Vs MIN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Preview, WNBA Live

Seattle Storm will go head-to-head against Minnesota Lynx in the upcoming WNBA game on July 28 (July 29, according to Indian timings). The game is scheduled to start by 10 PM ET (Wednesday, 7:30 AM IST). Both Seattle Storm and Minnesota Lynx have won their first games and are currently at the second and third sport of the Western Conference standings, respectively. Fans can play the SEA vs MIN Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is the SEA vs MIN Dream11 prediction and the SEA vs MIN Dream11 team.

SEA vs MIN Dream11 prediction: Live game schedule

Date: Tuesday, July 28, 2020 (July 29 for Indian viewers)

Time: 10 PM ET, 7:30 AM IST (July 29)

Venue: WNBA Court 1 Bradenton, Florida

SEA vs MIN Dream11 team, full squads

SEA vs MIN Dream11 team: Seattle Storm squad

Sue Bird, Jordin Canada, Alysha Clark, Natasha Howard, Crystal Langhorne, Jewell Loyd , Ezi Magbegor, Epiphanny Prince, Mercedes Russell, Breanna Stewart, Morgan Tuck, Sami Whitcomb

SEA vs MIN Dream11 team: Minnesota Lynx squad

Kayla Alexander, Rachel Banham, Lexie Brown, Bridget Carleton, Karima Christmas-Kelly, Napheesa Collier, Crystal Dangerfield, Damiris Dantas, Sylvia Fowles, Mikiah Herbert Harrigan, Megan Huff, Shenise Johnson

SEA vs MIN Dream11 prediction: SEA vs MIN Dream11 top picks

Seattle Storm: Sue Bird, Jordin Canada, Natasha Howard

Minnesota Lynx: Crystal Dangerfield, Napheesa Collier, Sylvia Fowles

SEA vs MIN Dream11 prediction: Probable lineups

Seattle Storm: Sue Bird (PG), Jordin Canada (SG), Alysha Clark (SF), Natasha Howard (PF), Breanna Stewart (C)

Minnesota Lynx: Shenise Johnson (PG), Crystal Dangerfield (SG), Napheesa Collier (SF), Damiris Dantas (PF), Sylvia Fowles (C)

SEA vs MIN Dream11 prediction: SEA vs MIN Dream11 team

Point Guards: Sue Bird

Shooting Guard: Jordin Canada, Crystal Dangerfield

Small Forwards: Alysha Clark, Napheesa Collier (SP)

Power Forward: Natasha Howard, Damiris Dantas

Centers: Sylvia Fowles

SEA vs MIN Dream11 prediction

Minnesota Lynx start as favourites to win this game.

Note: The SEA vs MIN Dream11 prediction and SEA vs MIN Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The SEA vs MIN Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

Image Courtesy: Minnesota Lynx/Twitter