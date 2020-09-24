SEA Vs MIN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks WNBA Western Conference Semi-finals

Seattle Storm (SEA) will take on the Minnesota Lynx (MIN) in their second semi-final game of the WNBA Western Conference. The SEA vs MIN match is scheduled to begin at 5:00 am IST at the IMG Academy Gymnasium, Bradenton, USA, on September 25. Here is our SEA vs MIN Dream11 prediction, SEA vs MIN Dream11 team and SEA vs MIN playing 11 predictions.

Also Read | NBA Introduces A New Draft Combine Format; Scouting Event To Be Virtual And In Team Market

SEA vs MIN Dream11 prediction: Match preview

In their second semi-final game of the WNBA Western Conference. Seattle Storm will hope to consolidate their hard-earned 1-0 lead over the Minnesota Lynx. Considering that the semi-final will e decided on a best-of-five basis, a 2-0 lead will put Seattle Storm in an almost undefeatable position. Seattle won their first game against the Minnesota Lynx with a close 88-86 victory on Tuesday. Alysha Clark‘s last-second putback as the buzzer sounded helped Seattle gain their 1-0 lead over Minnesota.

Talking of form, Seattle have won their last seven games against Minnesota. Their only disadvantage coming into the first semi-final was their long gap in play, but it was mostly a non-issue for the side. Seattle had secured a double-bye after finishing as the No.1 team in the Western Conference.

Minnesota Lynx meanwhile, have had a harder fight to the semi-finals. They just managed to ease past the Connecticut Suns in their first game, with a 77-69 win. Since then they have lost both their regular-season games to the Seattle Storm as well. They will have to put up another hard fight to get on equal footing with the dominant looking Seattle side. Another loss today will mean that the Lynx will have to win their next three games back-to-back in order to make it to the final.

Also Read | UM Vs EST Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks Spanish Liga ACB

SEA vs MIN Dream11 prediction: Starting lineups

Seattle Storm predicted starting lineup

Sue Bird(PG), Jewell Loyd(PF), Alysha Clark(C), Brianna Stewart (PF), Natasha Howard (SG)

Seattle Storm likely to feature from the bench

Samantha Whitcomb (SG), Epiphanny Prince(SG), Jordin Canada(SF), Ezi Magbegor (C)

Minnesota Lynx predicted starting lineup

Crystal Dangerfield(C), Napheesa Collier, Odyssey Sims, Sylvia Fowles (C), Damiris Dantas (C)

Minnesota Lynx likely to feature from the bench

Rachel Banham(PG), Shenise Johnson(SG), Lexie Brown(SF), Bridget Carleton(PF)

Also Read | LeBron James "disappointed" Over The Decision In Breonna Taylor Case, Says Lakers Teammate

SEA vs MIN Dream11 team

PG: Shenise Johnson, Sue Bird

SG: Crystal Dangerfield

SF: Samantha Whitcomb

PF: Ezi Magbegor

C: Sylvia Fowles (SP), Brianna Stewart, Jordin Canada

SEA vs MIN Dream11 prediction

According to our SEA vs MIN Dream11 prediction, Seattle Storm will win the match.

Note: The SEA vs MIN Dream11 prediction and SEA vs MIN Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The SEA vs MIN Dream11 team and SEA vs MIN Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Also Read | What Happened To Delonte West? Ex-NBA Star Homeless, Asks For Money From Fans In Dallas

Image Credits: WNBA Twitter