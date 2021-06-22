SEA vs WAS Dream11: Seattle Stroms vs Washington Mystics Prediction, Top Picks and Team

Seattle Storms [SEA] will take on Washington Mystics [WAS] in the WNBA League. The game is scheduled to be played on Tuesday, June 22 at 10:00 PM [Wednesday, June 23 at 7:30 PM IST]. Here are the SEA vs WAS Dream11 prediction, top picks and SEA vs WAS Dream11 team.

WNBA WEEKLY: June 21 - 27



Check out some of the key @WNBA games to watch this week!#CountIt pic.twitter.com/GsBw8gBQgF — NBA Canada (@NBACanada) June 21, 2021

SEA vs WAS Game preview

Seattle have been a phenomenal team this season and they have lived up to the expectations by remaining the number 1 seed in the Western Conference, holding an impressive 12-2 record. The team has some high profile names like Sue Bird, Breanna Stewart who have all stepped up for the Storms. Bird who is in her 19th year has won 4 WNBA Championships and will be hoping to make a run at her 5th. With the form this team has been in, it looks possible. Breanna Stewart has also been fantastic for the Storms. The 2-time Finals MVP has once again had a stellar year averaging 19.7 PPG in this season. A victory against the Mystics would extend their unbeaten run to 6 games and this would be a big positive for the team as they look to repeat their championship run from last year.

The Washington Mystics have had a mixed season so far and are placed on 4th position in the Eastern Conference with a 6-6 record. Veteran centre Tina Charles has been a key player for them this season. The 7-time All-star has averaged 24.5 PPG and is leading the Mystics in scoring. She has got good support from teammate Ariel Atkins, who is averaging a career-high 19 PPG. The Mystics will be hoping for a big night from these two players as they will need big performances from them to get the better of a strong Seattle team. A victory would be a big positive for the Mystics who look to move higher on the table which will help them to the Playoffs and possibly encourage them to reclaim the title they last won in 2019.

SEA vs WAS rosters

Seattle Storms: Sue Bird, Kennedy Burke, Jordin Canada, Candice Dupree, Jewell Loyd, Ezi Magbegor, Epiphanny Prince, Mercedes Russell, Katie Lou Samuelson, Breanna Stewart, Stephaine Talbot, Kiana Williams

Washington Mystics: Ariel Atkins, Tina Charles, Natasha Cloud, Elena Delle Donne, Megan Gustafson, Myisha Hines Allen, Stella Johnson, Kiara Leslie, Erica McCall, Leilani Mithcell, Theresa Plaisance, Sydney Wiese, Shavonte Zellous

SEA vs WAS Dream11 team

Point Guards: Sue Bird, Ariel Atkins

Shooting Guard: Jewell Loyd

Small Forwards: M. Russell, Theresa Plaisance

Power Forward: Breanna Stewart

Centres: Tina Charles, Katie Samuelson

SEA vs WAS Dream11 prediction

Seattle have been splendid all season and with the quality of players they have, it is going to be very difficult to stop them. Considering all of that, we predict a win for the Seattle Sparks over Washington Mystics.

Note: The SEA vs WAS prediction, and SEA vs WAS Dream11 team is based on our own research and analysis. The selections of these players in the team will not guarantee any success.

Image Credits: Washington Mystics, Seattle Storms/Twitter