Sepolia To White House: Giannis Antetokounmpo Along With Milwaukee Bucks Visit White House

The Milwaukee Bucks led by Giannis Antetokounmpo ended the franchise's 50-year wait of holding the NBA trophy when they defeated the Phoenix Suns in the 2020 NBA finals. Giannis Antetokounmpo who produced monstrous performance was named finals MVP. The NBA championship win saw a parade been taking place in the city of Milwaukee followed by the ring night. If the parade and ring night was not enough Giannis Antetokounmpo along with the Milwaukee Bucks got a chance to visit the white house on Tuesday. The journey has not been short of remarkable for Giannis Antetokounmpo who came all the way from Sepolia, in Athens, Greece with a basketball dream.

Giannis Antetokounmpo & NBA Champions Milwaukee Bucks White House visit

Milwaukee Bucks White House visit holding the Larry O'Brien Trophy made them the first NBA champions since LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016 to meet the president. The social media handle of the White House shared images of the Milwaukee Bucks team visiting the US President. The 2021 NBA champions presented president Joe Biden with his name written on the back of the Milwaukee Bucks jersey.

Today, President Biden welcomed the Milwaukee Bucks to the White House to celebrate their 2021 NBA Championship win. Congratulations, @Bucks! pic.twitter.com/MoMW9JX55o — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 9, 2021

According to the NBA website, Giannis Antetokounmpo thanked Milwaukee Bucks fans for showing their support to the team even when they were the worst. He said, "Thanks to Bucks fans. We have the best fans in the world. They supported us from day one. They supported us when we were the worst team in the NBA and eight years later we're the best team in the NBA and we couldn't do it without them."

Giannis talks about his experience at the @WhiteHouse today & shows off his autographed basketball. pic.twitter.com/ysYpoxwfPF — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) November 8, 2021

He further added, "For everybody out there, this is a great example that with hard work, with sacrifices, if you dedicate yourself waking up every single day and get better in anything you do, in anything you love and believe in your dreams you can accomplish great things in life. I've done that my whole life and I'm in The White House... this is awesome. You can never take moments like this for granted but without hard work, it would not be possible."

"I'm going to be the most handsome president ever." 🤣 pic.twitter.com/7kGi0OzK6I — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) November 9, 2021

Milwaukee Bucks rankings

Talking about Milwaukee Bucks rankings the current NBA champions are 10th in terms of standings in the Eastern Conference. The team has a 4-6 win/loss record currently, while in the conference Bucks hold a 3-3 win-loss record. Coming to their home record, the Bucks have just 1 win and 4 losses from 5 games, while on road the team has fared slightly better with a 3-2 win-loss record.

