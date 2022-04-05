Serbian Basketball Team Abstains From Holding Pro-Ukraine Banner; Crowd Boo Players

A Serbian Basketball club named Red Star Belgrade faced heat from the spectators during their EuroLeague 2021-22 game against Zalgiris Kaunas on Sunday in Lithuania, after the players abstained from holding a pro-Ukrainian banner. Ahead of the match, Kaunas players alongside the referees held a banner with the message, ‘Stop War’ in the Ukrainian colours in order to show their support to the war-hit nation. However, fans at the Zalgiris Arena were furious as the Red Star Belgrade players were seen not holding the banner.

Crvena Zvezda starting five did not hold the "stop the war" banner in Ukraine's colours and got booed before the game vs Zalgiris in Lithuaniapic.twitter.com/lmkcMyV59h — Eurohoops (@Eurohoopsnet) April 3, 2022

The stadium erupted with boos for the Serbian basketball club, as the home crowd in Kaunas, Lithuania didn’t agree with the visiting team’s gesture. Later in a statement on Monday, Red Star Belgrade issued a statement justifying its decision to not hold a banner in support of Ukraine, which was invaded by Russia over a month ago. The club in their statement criticized the politicization of the players’ gestures and said they wanted to prevent any speculation.

Red Star Belgrade's statement on the matter

“In our official communications with the Euroleague and the Zalgiris club management, we made it clear several days before the (Sunday's) match that we will not allow any politicisation and that we will not carry a banner in colors of the flag of any country,” the statement read. Red Star further added that they must follow the official position of Serbia on the war in Ukraine. Serbia earlier condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine but refused to impose any sanctions on Russia.

"Our request not to carry a banner that is not neutral was not accepted,” the club said, before adding that the Euroleague has been asked to react urgently to the matter, open a disciplinary procedure and, “sanction this violation of the basic principles and rules of the Euroleague." At the same time, American basketball player Aaron White, who plays for Red Star also revealed his thoughts on the same and said they were asked not to touch the flag.

“As a team, we were told to not touch the flag. I would like to make it clear I don't support the war and I want peace in our world,” White said in a tweet. Meanwhile, The Serbian president, Aleksandar Vucic, who got re-elected on Sunday is known to have close ties with Russia and has refused to issue sanctions on Moscow. Red Star Belgrade is an outfit based out of the Serbian capital and they lost the match against Zalgiris Kaunas by a margin of 103-98 in Sunday. It is pertinent to mention that three Russian teams – CSKA Moscow, Zenit, and Unics Kazan were suspended from the league over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.