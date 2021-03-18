Seth Curry Injury Occurs On Same Day As Brother Steph Curry's, Doubtful For Knicks Clash

With their 109-105 loss against the Milwaukee Bucks, the Philadelphia 76ers might have lost another player to injury for a few games. Shooting guard Seth Curry suffered a left ankle sprain during the game and did not return after exiting. Curry ended up falling during a fast break, and reportedly limped back to the locker room. Coincidentally, the Steph Curry injury also happened on the same day.

Seth Curry injury details

This season, the Seth Curry injury issues or the NBA's health and safety protocols have resulted in him missing many games. While his sprain might sideline him again, Curry has apparently been dealing with ankle problems for some time this season. Last month, he also missed the team's game against the Toronto Raptors due to ankle soreness. Before that, he missed seven games after contracting COVID-19 in January.

When asked about the injury, head coach Doc Rivers said he does not think it is a "bad" sprain. “I have no idea,” Rivers added when asked about Curry's participation in the upcoming 76ers games.

The 76ers have their next home game against the Sacramento Kings before they will leave for a six-game road trip which will extend till April. The team is currently without Joel Embiid as well, who is yet to get a proper return timeline. Without Curry, Furkan Korkmaz might have to once again take his place.

Seth Curry career points

Curry, playing his first season with the 76ers, is averaging 13 points per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. The Seth Curry career points stands at 3001 as of now.

76ers vs Bucks highlights

Giannis Antetokounmpo's 10-point burst during OT led the Bucks to their 109-105 win over the 76ers. "I haven't seen that, that's what I felt like I wanted to do at the time," Giannis said. "I was just trying to have fun and enjoy the moment". The two-time NBA MVP finished the game with 32 points.

"They flipped the switch in the second half," Philadelphia head coach Doc Rivers said. In Embiid's absence, Tobias Harris scored team-high 19 points. Seth Curry had 10 points before leaving the game as part of the 76ers vs Bucks highlights.

Steph Curry injury

As the Warriors beat the Houston Rockets 108-94, Steph exited the game after a tailbone injury. "He says he's going to be fine long term," Kerr said after the fall, admitting that the Steph Curry injury will bother him for the next few days at least. Kerr also added that Steph could be practising by Thursday (Friday IST), and promised to update about the situation as soon as he knew more. As per Kerr, Steph did not get an X-ray after the game, and might not undergo additional tests.

Knicks vs 76ers live stream details

US fans can watch the Knicks vs 76ers live game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. Local broadcasts are also available in the USA. The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.

Date and Time: Sunday, March 21, 7:00 PM EST (Monday, March 22, 5:30 AM IST)

Venue: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

TV channel (the USA only) – MSG, NBC Sports Philadelphia

(Image credits: Seth Curry Instagram)