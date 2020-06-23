SH Vs BRF Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Preview, CBA League Live

Shandong will square off against Bejing Royal Fighters for the upcoming Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) second-stage game. The game will be held on Tuesday, June 23 at 5:30 PM IST at China Stadium. Fans can play the SH vs BRF Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the SH vs BRF Dream11 prediction, SH vs BRF Dream11 team and SH vs BRF Dream11 top picks.

SH vs BRF Dream11 prediction: Shandong Heroes preview

As per the CBA second-stage standings, Shandong Heroes are ranked ninth on the back of a decent run of form. The team played their first stage two game against Tianjin Pioneers, who they won against with a narrow 84-83 margin. Shandong were ranked sixth in the league's first stage rankings.

SH vs BRF Dream11 prediction: Bejing Royal Fighters preview

As per the current CBA league standings, Bejing Royal Fighters are ranked 17th. As of now, Bejing have played just one game which they ended up losing. They played their first game against Fujian Sturgeons on June 21, where Beijing Royal Fighters lost by a 121-108 scoreline. Beijing were ranked eighth during the first stage of the league. To move up the table, the team will have to win most of their upcoming games.

SH vs BRF Dream11 team, full squads

SH vs BRF Dream11 team, full squad – Bejing Royal Fighters (BRF)

Ban Duo, Yue Sun, Zirui Wang, Bolong Meng, Yasong Chang, Kyle Fogg, Zhang Fan, Jinlong Chen, Xiangbing Wang, Yu Liang, Zian Chen, Shang Gao, Haoyang Jing, Tonglin Sun, Arnett Moultrie, Zong Zan, Zheng Wang, Shaojie Wang and Mengjun Xu.

SH vs BRF Dream11 team, full squad – Shandong Heroes (SH)

Guanghan Ma, Qinpeng Zhang, Zhang Hui, Ruheng Wang, Honghan Li, Liu Dapeng, Guanxiang Wang, Jingyu Li, Henan Sun, Feizuo Hou, HanLin Tao, Chen Peidong, Tian Jiafu, Cheng Jia, Ke Wu and Zhu Rongzhen>

SH vs BRF Dream11 top pics

Shandong Heroes (SH)

Qinpeng Zhang

Ruheng Wang

Henan Sun

HanLin Tao

Cheng Jia

Bejing Royal Fighters (BRF)

Zirui Wang

Yasong Chang

Zian Chen

Arnett Moultrie

Shaojie Wang

SH vs BRF Dream11 prediction

Shandong will start as favourites against Bejing Royal Fighters in the CBA league game.

Note: The SH vs BRF Dream11 prediction and SH vs BRF Dream11 top picks are our own and does not guarantee positive results.

(Image source: Canva.com)