Shannon Sharpe Not Surprised By Meyers Leonard's Racist Slur After Kneeling Controversy

Meyers Leonard has stirred controversy yet again after uttering anti-semitic slurs during a Twitch stream. The Miami Heat apologized for using the term, insisting he did not know what it meant when he used it on Monday. The Meyers Leonard anti-semitic slur has now seriously jeopardized the 29-year-old's NBA career, with the league investigating the Meyers Leonard racist incidentm, while his franchise has suspended him indefinitely.

Meyers Leonard racist? Shannon Sharpe not surprised by Heat star's controversy after he refused to take the knee

Fox Sports analyst Shannon Sharpe on Tuesday said that he was not surprised by what transpired on the Meyers Leonard stream which has taken social media by storm. The Pro Bowl Hall of Famer took to Twitter noting that Leonard was one of those NBA players not to kneel during the national anthem while playing in the Disney World bubble. The 29-year-old made headlines in August when he became one of the first players to stand for the national anthem in the NBA’s Walt Disney World bubble amid league-wide kneeling as a form of silent protest against racial inequality in the United States.

Leonard, whose brother served two tours in Afghanistan with the US Marines, had then said he could not bring himself to kneel for the national anthem and was the lone Miami player to stand with the support of his teammates. The Heat star said that he can’t fully comprehend how the world, literally and figuratively, has turned into Black and white. Leonard had said, "There’s a line in the sand, so to speak: ‘If you’re not kneeling, you’re not with us.’ And that’s not true".

Meyers Leonard was recorded spewing an anti-Semitic slur during a Twitch stream of Call of Duty. "F**king k**e b**h," Leonard said while referring to one player. The 29-year-old also used some sexually vulgar language, even calling someone a "coward". The Miami Heat star soon faced the wrath of the Meyers Leonard anti-semetic words and was rejected by many, including his sponsors. Soon after the Meyers Leonard stream video went viral, Scuf Gaming and Origin PC, which are both subsidiaries of Corsair Gaming, ended their associations with the NBA star, along with FaZe Clan.

Meyers Leonard released an apology soon after the incident, saying that he didn't know "what the word meant at the time," but said his "ignorance about its history and how offensive it is to the Jewish community is absolutely not an excuse". The Heat big man also said he will reach out to "people who can help educate [him] about this type of hate and how we can fight it". He apologised to his team, fans and the Jewish community, promising to do better, saying: "This is not a proper representation of who I am and I want to apologise".

(Image Courtesy: nba.com)