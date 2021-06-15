Last Updated:

Shaq And Chuck Compliment Each Other On NBA On TNT In Another Hilarious Moment

In a recent NBA on TNT episode, Shaq and Chuck shocked fans and hosts alike by complimenting each other while the latter discussed the NBA playoffs.

Written By
Devika Pawar
Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley on NBA on TNT are a source of everyone's entertainment. More often than not, both Shaq and Chuck tend to tease each other, trying to deliver harmless insults along the way. In a recent episode, however, O'Neal and Barkley ended up complimenting each other – which even shocked fans who regularly watch the show. 

What happened on NBA on TNT? Shaq and Chuck shock fans by complimenting each other

Usually, fans witness the NBA legends at odds, probably going back and forth about their views. As the NBA playoffs 2021 are going on, it is usually a topic of debate on NBA shows, experts trying to analyze how teams are faring. This often leads to a difference in opinions, hosts even engaging in some banter to keep fans entertained.

However, the recent episode had Barkley complimenting the retired Los Angeles Lakers icon, which O'Neal returned. They were talking about the Atlanta Hawks defense, where he ended up talking about O'Neal, calling him a great player. "Woah, woah, woah. You were a great player," O'Neal said in return, while Barkley replied with a "thank you, brother". 

The kind words ended up shocking other co-hosts as well, who paused a little to give the incident a moment. On social media, fans expressed their surprise, not expecting any kind of kindness. "The camera turned off and Shaq probably said 'Chuck.. I’m just kidding you were actually pretty bad,'" one comment joked, while others already labelled it a pretty special moment for the show. 

The two retired NBA stars have entertained fans for years, often joking around. Just last month, Barkley ended up roasting O'Neal over a fly.  O'Neal reached to get rid of a fly on the set, while Barkley roasted him for the same. As per the 11-time NBA All-Star, it was O'Neal's fault that the fly was on the set, and asked the retired Lakers legend to splash water on himself. Fans seemed to find the small fly interaction hilarious, replying to the same video on social media. 

(Image credits: AP)

First Published:
