Shaq Recalls Meeting Kobe Bryant For First Time 20 Years After Winning Their First Title

Twenty years ago, Shaquille O'Neal and late NBA legend Kobe Bryant won their first NBA Championship in 2000. Shaq recently made an appearance Jimmy Fallon's The Late Night Show, where he discussed meeting Bryant for the first time. Bryant and Shaq were known for their controversial relationship throughout their NBA careers.

Also read | Shaquille O'Neal looks back at alley-oop from Kobe Bryant that defined the Lakers dynasty: Kobe Bryant and Shaq, Shaq NBA stats and Kobe NBA stats

Kobe Bryant and Shaq: Shaquille O'Neal discussed meeting Kobe Bryant for the first time

Also read | Lakers Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O'Neal discuss their first fight in throwback video: Kobe Bryant and Shaq

While on Jimmy Fallon's show, Fallon asked Shaq about the time he met the Los Angeles Lakers legend for the first time. Shaq recalled the story, revealing that they met when he was still playing for the Orlando Magic in the 90s. According to Shaq, he met Bryant when Penny Hardaway refused to sign an autograph for the young Bryant. Shaq claimed that Bryant was the one who reminded him of the story.

Bryant met him in the locker room after Hardaway blew him off. As per Shaq, Bryant told him that he was nicer to him, though Shaw himself does not remember the story. Shaq continued to talk about Bryant, mentioned the Lakers legend's desire to the win. He stated that what he remembers is that Bryant 'wanted the spot, he wanted to be the best'.

Also read | When Kobe Bryant & Shaquille O'Neal combined to drop 62 pts on June 10, 2001: Kobe Bryant and Shaq, Shaq NBA stats

20 years later, @SHAQ remembers the alley-oop from Kobe that changed everything for the Lakers: "The defining moment of our dominant run." pic.twitter.com/oajCaSYSpb — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 4, 2020

Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal, who were known for their rocky relationship, won three consecutive NBA championships together (2000, 2001 and 2002). During an interview with Bleacher Report earlier this month, Shaq had discussed the alley-oop pass that had defined the Lakers dynasty and their dominant run. According to Shaq, it 'solidified' him and Bryant as the 'most enigmatic, most controversial, most dominant one-two punch ever created'.

During the interview, he also admitted to being scared that everything would be over if they lost the Western Conference Finals against Portland Trail Blazers. Shaq also revealed that he was not expecting the shot during the clutch moment, but realised what Bryant wanted to do in time. During an interview, Bryant had stated that the alley-oop pass was 'very symbolic' for his relationship with Shaquille O'Neal. It was a symbol of how their relationship progressed for them to 'have that connection at that moment in time'. Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others passed away in a tragic helicopter crash in January.

Also read | How Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal restored their incredible friendship after long feud: Kobe Bryant and Shaq

(Image source: NBA official site)