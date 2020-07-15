Shaq Stops To Help A Stranded Driver On Florida Highway: WATCH

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal recently helped a stranded driver on the Interstate 75 highway. The woman's car had a blown tire, and Shaq waited with her till official help arrived. As per Alachua County Sherriff department's Facebook post, the 48-year-old Lakers legend was travelling on Interstate 75 near Gainesville on Monday when he spotted the woman pull over.

Shaq helps stranded driver on Interstate 75 highway, Alachua County Sherriff department uploads video

Yesterday, Shaquille O'Neal was traveling through Alachua County on I-75 when he witnessed a crash. He stopped to check on the welfare of the driver and remained with her until law enforcement arrived. He fist bumped Deputies Purington and Dillon before going on his way. Hey Basketball Cop Foundation you're not the only one that knows Shaq. Posted by Alachua County Sheriff on Tuesday, 14 July 2020

In Shaq's video uploaded by the department, the deputies who arrived thanked the retired NBA star for assistance. The driver can be heard telling the deputies that she blew her tire, and was pulling over when Shaq stopped his car to help her. The Facebook post mentioned that Shaq fist-bumped Deputies Purington and Dillon before leaving.

Shaq Police Career

After the video was shared by the authorities, reports started talking about Shaq's interest in a police career. In 2005, Shaq was named an honorary US Deputy Marshall after he attended Los Angeles County's Reserve Academy so he could serve as a reserve officer with the Los Angeles Port Police. He is also an honorary Miami Beach police officer with a $1 annual salary.

Details of the Shaq Police Career

Basketball legend @SHAQ goes by many nicknames, and now added to that list is Deputy Shaq. The big man now works as an auxillary deputy with the #BSO. Sheriff Tony sat down with Shaq and the two talked about the different ways law enforcement works to keep communities safe. pic.twitter.com/H8j2lwUm0B — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) March 15, 2019

After his 2005 trade, Shaq acted as the honorary US Deputy Marshall when he trailed a suspect who was accused of assaulting a gay couple. The four-time NBA champion was on South Beach at 3 AM on Sunday when he saw someone yell homophobic slurs from his car at a couple who were walking on the road. Then-Miami Beach Police Department spokesman Bobby Hernandez had reported the news. A year later, he was a part of a raid in rural Virginia and was also named an honorary deputy by Broward County (Florida) Sheriff's Department last year.

