Shaquille O'Neal Reveals Favourite Heat Memory And It Comically Involves Dorell Wright

NBA icon Shaquille O'Neal spent three of his NBA seasons with the Miami Heat, where he also won his fourth title in 2006. After winning three championships with Los Angeles Lakers, O'Neal led the Heat to their first-ever NBA title. During a recent interview, he talked about his time in Miami, and what was his favourite moment while with the team.

Shaq and Dorell Wright fight is the NBA icon's favourite Miami Heat moment

During a text message session with his the Heat teammates, O'Neal stated that his favourite moment with the team was not the 2006 title, but his naked fight with Dorell Wright. “My favourite moment was when you tryna fight me naked in the shower and Udonis didn’t wanna break us up lol," the four-time NBA champion wrote.

Wright, on the other hand, stated that his favourite moment was when Pat Riley (who was the head coach then), almost threw him out of the locker room because of a bad loss. He revealed that back then, Riley used to play clips and ask players why they played how they did.

While some fans found the situation funny, many were confused as to why O'Neal bought the whole thing up. "That’s enough Shaq news for this week...," wrote one fan. Most reacted with shock through pictures and memes, while others were unhappy about the NBA icon somehow putting down current NBA players.

O'Neal gained popularity while playing for the Orlando Magic and LA Lakers. However, he did help the Heat become a great team with a young Dwyane Wade on the roster. He moved to the Phoenix Suns next, before retiring in 2011.

Fans react to the Shaq and Dorell Wright story

Why would you say that? pic.twitter.com/4VhzxYYbQY — lavarballerbrand (@Lakersszn2021) November 2, 2020

That’s enough Shaq news for this week...pic.twitter.com/SIkqG7AMH3 — Wami🦃 (@WamiWaynwiedWo) November 2, 2020

Ayyyooooo shaq won a chip there but that’s his favorite moment.... — Jean🤴🏾 (@_JEANPERDOMO_) November 3, 2020

This is why Shaq is the greatest NBA player of all time 🍆 — DJ Gleyber (@DJGleyber) November 2, 2020

Dude could’ve just said winning the championship was his favourite moment... — the ratio checker 🧐and W/L (@ratio_w) November 2, 2020

Dorell Wright NBA stats

Wright joined the Heat the same year O'Neal did. He was the 19th overall pick by the team in 2004 and won a title in his second year. He spent six seasons with the Heat, before moving on to the Golden State Warriors, Philadelphia 75ers and Portland Trail Blazers. In 2017, Dorell signed with the KK Igokea in Europe.

