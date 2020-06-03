SI Vs CC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Nicaragua Basketball League Live

San Isidro will face Costa Caribe in their next Nicaragua Basketball League clash this week. San Isidro are currently on the top spot of the Nicaragua Basketball League 2020 points table. San Isidro have managed to 18 out of the 19 games played in the season so far (Loss1). As for Costa Caribe, they are on the fourth spot of the Nicaragua Basketball League 2020 points table. Costa Caribe have won a total of 16 games in the season so far with three losses to their name.

SI vs CC will commence on Thursday, June 4 at 6 AM IST. Fans can play the SI vs CC Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the SI vs CC Dream11 prediction, SI vs CC Dream11 top picks and SI vs CC Dream11 team.

Also Read | Paul Pogba’s Brother Mathias Released By Fourth-tier Club Lorca FC After Just Five Months

SI vs CC Dream11 team

Also Read | Newcastle's Matty Longstaff To Join Udinese For '35 Times' His Current Salary: Reports

SI vs CC Dream11 top picks

Romario Ponce (Captain) Francisco Garth (Vice-captain) Roger Munoz Vansdell Thomas Fritz Cox Kerry Clair

Also Read | Jurgen Klopp Promises Fans Liverpool Will Hold Title Parade After Being Crowned Champions

SI vs CC Dream11 team (Full squad)

SI vs CC Dream11 team: San Isidro full squad

Carlos Gonzalez, Daniel Cardoza, Arath Cruz, Romario Ponce, Derek Castillo Gallardo, Andres Ponce Navarrete, Edwin Picado, Francisco Garth, Pedro Laguna, Andy Laguna, Ervin Morgan, Nelson Davis, Felix Centeno Ramos, Roger Munoz, Isaac Vallejos Jimenez

SI vs CC Dream11 team: Costa Caribe full squad

Denis Munguia Gonzalez, Jack Hodgson Lezama, Joshua Chrristopher, Jason West, Dirk Campbell, Brandon Wilson, Moses Malone, Kevin Vivas, Gutierrez, Elkin Romero Moncada, Larel Pacheco, Vansdell Thomas, Fritz Cox, Kerry Clair, Luder Hernandez, Sydney Castaneda Obando

Also Read | Bayern Munich's Recent Statements About Leroy Sane Angers Man City: Report

SI vs CC Dream11 prediction: SI vs CC Dream11 team

SI vs CC Dream11 team: SI Predicted line-up

Derek Castillo Gallardo (PG), Romario Ponce (SG), Francisco Garth (SF), Ervin Morgan (PF), Roger Munoz (C)

SI vs CC Dream11 team: CC Predicted line-up

Vansdell Thomas (PG), Jason West (SG), Dirk Campbell (SF), Moses Malone (PF), Kevin Vivas Gutierrez (C)

Also Read | Arsenal Asked For Anthony Martial Instead Of Henrikh Mkhitaryan In Alexis Sanchez Swap

SI vs CC Dream11 prediction

Our SI vs CC Dream11 prediction is that San Isidro will win this game.

Note: The SI vs CC Dream11 prediction, SI vs CC Dream11 top picks and SI vs CC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The SI vs CC Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.