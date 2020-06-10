SI Vs MAT Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Nicaragua Basketball League Live

San Isidoro will go up against Matagalpa in the final of the Nicaragua Basketball League on June 11. The game will be played on Thursday in Nicaragua with a scheduled start time of 4:30 am IST. Fans can play the SI vs MAT Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the SI vs MAT Dream11 prediction and squad details. Both teams come into the final after registering impressive wins in their semi-final encounters. Matagalpa had to overcome Brumas Jinotega in three games to enter the final, while San Isidoro required just two games to beat Costa Caribe and book a spot in the final.

SI vs MAT Dream11 prediction: SI vs MAT Dream11 squad

SI vs MAT Dream11 prediction - SI vs MAT Dream11 team: San Isidoro squad

Carlos Gonzalez, Daniel Cardoza, Arath Cruz, Romario Ponce, Derek Castillo Gallardo, Andres Ponce Navarrete, Edwin Picado, Francisco Garth, Pedro Laguna, Andy Laguna, Ervin Morgan, Nelson Davis, Felix Centeno Ramos, Roger Munoz, Isaac Vallejos Jimenez

SI vs MAT Dream11 prediction - SI vs MAT Dream11 team: Matagalpa squad

Harold Miranda, Kevin Andino, Dayton Cacho, Jose Calero, Bryan Parajon, Byron Castillo, Francisco Baltodano, Darwin Almendarez Rocha, Franklin Zeledon Marin, Raul Mendoza, Elgin Mejia, Gerson Zeledon, Rudy Taylor

SI vs MAT Dream11 top picks

Here are our SI vs MAT Dream11 top picks for the game

Kevin Andino

Dayton Cacho

Francisco Garth

Roger Munoz

SI vs MAT Dream11 team: SI vs MAT Probable starting 5

SI vs MAT Dream11 team: SI vs MAT Probable starting 5: SI

Carlos Gonzalez, Daniel Cardoza, Francesco Garth, Isaac Vallejos, Roger Munoz

SI vs MAT Dream11 team: SI vs MAT Probable starting 5: MAT

Dayton Cacho, Rudy Taylor, Raul Mendoza, Kevin Andino, Bryan Parajon

SI vs MAT Dream11 team

SI vs MAT Dream11 prediction

As per our SI vs MAT Dream11 prediction, San Isidoro will be the favourites to win this game.

Note: Please keep in mind that these SI vs MAT Dream11 top picks are made on the basis of our own analysis. The SI vs MAT Dream11 prediction and SI vs MAT Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.