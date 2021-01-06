SOP Vs WLO Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Polish Basketball League Game Preview

Marcin Stefanski's Trefl Sopot (SOP) will square off against Marcin Wozniak's Anwil Wloclawek (WLO) in the Polish Basketball League on Wednesday, January 6. The regular-season game between Sopot and Anwil is scheduled to begin at 6:00 PM local time (10:30 PM IST) at the ERGO Arena. Here's a look at our SOP vs WLO Dream11 prediction, team and predicted starting line-up for the contest.

ALSO READ: Chris Wood Signs $41M Deal Five Years After Girlfriend Dumped Him For Being Undrafted

SOP vs WLO Dream11 prediction and game preview

Trefl Sopot have had an inconsistent campaign so far after 16 games. They have won 9 games and lost 7 along the way, as they currently sit in 7th place on the points table. Marcin Stefanski's side recorded an impressive 117-92 win over Polpharma in their first game of 2021. They also won their last game of the preceding year and will be hoping to continue their winning ways when they face Anwil Wloclawek on Wednesday night.

On the other hand, Anwil Wloclawek are currently sitting at the 11th place on the points table with 7 wins and 10 losses in 17 matches. Marcin Wozniak's side have lost three games in a row and desperately need to win on Wednesday if they want to keep their playoff hopes alive.

ALSO READ: NBA Expansion News: League Asks Las Vegas, Seattle For $2.5M Each To Curb COVID-19 Losses?

Based on the recent form of both teams, our prediction for the game is a win for Trefl Sopot.

SOP vs WLO predicted starting line-up

Predicted starting line-up for Trefl Sopot: Lukasz Kolenda, Karol Gruszecki, Dominik Olejniczak, Tyson Jay Haws, Martynas Paliukenas.

Predicted starting line-up for Anwil Wloclawek: Przemyslaw Zamojski, Krzysztof Sulima, Ivica Radi, Artur Mielczarek, Carlo Green.

ALSO READ: Luka Doncic Goes Past LeBron James In Elite NBA List With Triple-Double Vs Rockets

SOP vs WLO Dream11 team

Pont Guards - L Kolenda

Shooting Guardds: K Gruszecki (SP), P Zamojski

Small Forwards: M Kolenda

Power Forwards: W Lichodiej, K Sulima

Centers: D Olejniczak, I Radic (PP)

SOP vs WLO Dream11 top picks

Top picks for Trefl Sopot - Lukasz Kolenda, Karol Gruszecki and Dominik Olejniczak

Top picks for Anwil Wloclawek - Przemyslaw Zamojski, Krzysztof Sulima, Ivica Radi

ALSO READ: NBA Tells Teams That Rules On Mask-wearing Will Get Tougher

Note: The aforementioned SOP vs WLO Dream11 prediction and SOP vs WLO Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The SOP vs WLO Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits - Trefl Sopot Instagram, Anwil Wloclawek Twitter