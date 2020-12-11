SPL Vs KRK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ABA Liga 2020-21 Game Preview

Quick links:
KK Split (SPL) will face KK Krka (KRK) in the upcoming game of ABA Liga on Friday night, December 11 (December 12 in India) at 12:30 am IST. The game will be played at the Mala dvorana in Split, Croatia. Here is our SPL vs KRK Dream11 prediction, top picks and SPL vs KRK Dream11 team.
KK Krka is currently at the seventh spot of the ABA Liga standings with 13 points. Nejc Barič and team have played nine games so far in the tournament, winning three and losing six. KK Split also have the exact same win-loss record (3-6), but are at the ninths spot with 12 points.
Toni Perković, Bruno Rebić, Roko Gizdavčić, Ivan Perasović, Mateo Kedžo, Ilija Đoković, Pavle Marčinković, Ante Perkušić, Viktor Šarić, Darko Bajo, Sani Čampara, Antonio Vranković, Marko Luković, Marin Marić, Blaž Mesiček
Rok Stipčević, Roderick Camphor, Nejc Barič, Adin Vrabac, Vasilije Vučetić, Luka Lapornik, Miha Škedelj, Milan Milovanović, Martin Jančar Jarc, Jan Rebec, Jan Kosi, Leon Stergar, Jure Škifić, Luka Medved
Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, KK Krka are the favourites to win the game.
