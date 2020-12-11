SPL Vs KRK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ABA Liga 2020-21 Game Preview

KK Split (SPL) will face KK Krka (KRK) in the upcoming game of ABA Liga on Friday night, December 11 (December 12 in India) at 12:30 am IST. The game will be played at the Mala dvorana in Split, Croatia. Here is our SPL vs KRK Dream11 prediction, top picks and SPL vs KRK Dream11 team.

SPL vs KRK Dream11 prediction: SPL vs KRK Dream11 team and preview

KK Krka is currently at the seventh spot of the ABA Liga standings with 13 points. Nejc Barič and team have played nine games so far in the tournament, winning three and losing six. KK Split also have the exact same win-loss record (3-6), but are at the ninths spot with 12 points.

SPL vs KRK live: SPL vs KRK schedule

Date: Saturday, December 12, 2020

Time: 12:30 am IST

Venue: Mala dvorana in Split, Croatia

SPL vs KRK Dream11 prediction: Squad list

SPL vs KRK Dream11 prediction: KK Split squad

Toni Perković, Bruno Rebić, Roko Gizdavčić, Ivan Perasović, Mateo Kedžo, Ilija Đoković, Pavle Marčinković, Ante Perkušić, Viktor Šarić, Darko Bajo, Sani Čampara, Antonio Vranković, Marko Luković, Marin Marić, Blaž Mesiček

SPL vs KRK Dream11 prediction: KK Krka squad

Rok Stipčević, Roderick Camphor, Nejc Barič, Adin Vrabac, Vasilije Vučetić, Luka Lapornik, Miha Škedelj, Milan Milovanović, Martin Jančar Jarc, Jan Rebec, Jan Kosi, Leon Stergar, Jure Škifić, Luka Medved

SPL vs KRK Dream11 prediction: Top picks

KK Split: Pavle Marčinković, Marko Luković, Mateo Kedžo

KK Krka: Nejc Barič, Adin Vrabac, Miha Škedelj

SPL vs KRK Dream11 prediction: SPL vs KRK Dream11 team

Point Guards: Nejc Barič, Rok Stipčević

Shooting Guard: Roderick Camphor

Small Forward: Pavle Marčinković, Adin Vrabac

Power Forward: Marko Luković, Miha Škedelj

Center: Vasilije Vučetić

SPL vs KRK live: SPL vs KRK match prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, KK Krka are the favourites to win the game.

Note: The SPL vs KRK Dream11 prediction and SPL vs KRK Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The SPL vs KRK Dream11 team and SPL vs KRK match prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: KK Split/ Instagram