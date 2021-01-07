SPT Vs LEW Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Polish Basketball League Game Preview

Quick links:
Spojnia Stargard Szczecinski (SPT) will face Legia Warszawa (LEW) in the upcoming game of the Polish Basketball League on Thursday, January 7 at 10:05 PM IST. The game will be played at the Hala Miejska Sportowa in Szczecin, Poland. Here is our SPT vs LEW Dream11 prediction, top picks and SPT vs LEW Dream11 team.
Legia Warszawa are currently at the fourth spot of the Polish Basketball League standings. Dariusz Wyka and team have played nineteen games so far in the tournament, winning thirteen and losing six. Spojnia Stargard Szczecinski, on the other hand, are at the ninth spot of the charts with a win-loss record of 9-10.
Wayne Blackshear, Ray Cowels, Jerome Dyson, Nick Faust, Dominik Grudzinski, Marcel Grudzinski, Omari Gudul, Mateusz Kostrzewski, Filip Matczak, Kacper Mlynarski, Piotr Potap, Filip Siewruk, Tomasz Snieg, Baylee Steele, Szymon Szmit, Ricky Tarrant, Szymon Walczak
Justin Bibbins, Benjamin Didier-Urbaniak, Zach Johnson, Grzegorz Kaminski, Jakub Karolak, Mariusz Konopatzki, Grzegorz Kulka, Przemyslaw Kuzkow, Adam Linowski, Lester Medford, Jamel Morris, Nick Neal, Jakub Sadowski, Michal Sokolowski, Earl Watson, Dariusz Wyka
Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, Legia Warszawa are the favourites to win the game.
🏀 GAME DAY 🏀— PGE Spójnia Stargard (@SpojniaStargard) January 7, 2021
Dziś o 17:35 rozpoczniemy spotkanie w ramach 21 kolejki @PLKpl #plkpl z zespołem @LegiaKosz https://t.co/UYg7Rhgrn5
🔥🔥🔥 Liczymy na Wasze wsparcie. Kibicujcie, dopingujcie, trzymajcie kciuki!
📺 Transmisja od 17:30 na kanale https://t.co/X1QnEIdK4x Extra pic.twitter.com/AmuDaQBfOS
