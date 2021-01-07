SPT Vs LEW Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Polish Basketball League Game Preview

Spojnia Stargard Szczecinski (SPT) will face Legia Warszawa (LEW) in the upcoming game of the Polish Basketball League on Thursday, January 7 at 10:05 PM IST. The game will be played at the Hala Miejska Sportowa in Szczecin, Poland. Here is our SPT vs LEW Dream11 prediction, top picks and SPT vs LEW Dream11 team.

SPT vs LEW Dream11 prediction: SPT vs LEW Dream11 team and preview

Legia Warszawa are currently at the fourth spot of the Polish Basketball League standings. Dariusz Wyka and team have played nineteen games so far in the tournament, winning thirteen and losing six. Spojnia Stargard Szczecinski, on the other hand, are at the ninth spot of the charts with a win-loss record of 9-10.

SPT vs LEW live: SPT vs LEW schedule

Date: Thursday, January 7, 2021

Time: 10:05 PM IST

Venue: Hala Miejska Sportowa, Szczecin, Poland

SPT vs LEW Dream11 prediction: Squad list

SPT vs LEW Dream11 prediction: Spojnia Stargard Szczecinski squad

Wayne Blackshear, Ray Cowels, Jerome Dyson, Nick Faust, Dominik Grudzinski, Marcel Grudzinski, Omari Gudul, Mateusz Kostrzewski, Filip Matczak, Kacper Mlynarski, Piotr Potap, Filip Siewruk, Tomasz Snieg, Baylee Steele, Szymon Szmit, Ricky Tarrant, Szymon Walczak

SPT vs LEW Dream11 prediction: Legia Warszawa squad

Justin Bibbins, Benjamin Didier-Urbaniak, Zach Johnson, Grzegorz Kaminski, Jakub Karolak, Mariusz Konopatzki, Grzegorz Kulka, Przemyslaw Kuzkow, Adam Linowski, Lester Medford, Jamel Morris, Nick Neal, Jakub Sadowski, Michal Sokolowski, Earl Watson, Dariusz Wyka

SPT vs LEW Dream11 prediction: Top picks

Spojnia Stargard Szczecinski: Tomasz Snieg, Nick Faust, Baylee Steele

Legia Warszawa: Mariusz Konopatzki, Dariusz Wyka, Jakub Karolak

SPT vs LEW Dream11 prediction: SPT vs LEW Dream11 team

Point Guards: Tomasz Snieg

Shooting Guards: Nick Faust, Mariusz Konopatzki

Small Forwards: Ray Cowels, Nick Neal

Power Forward: Dariusz Wyka

Centres: Jakub Karolak, Baylee Steele

SPT vs LEW live: SPT vs LEW match prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, Legia Warszawa are the favourites to win the game.

🏀 GAME DAY 🏀



Dziś o 17:35 rozpoczniemy spotkanie w ramach 21 kolejki @PLKpl #plkpl z zespołem @LegiaKosz https://t.co/UYg7Rhgrn5



🔥🔥🔥 Liczymy na Wasze wsparcie. Kibicujcie, dopingujcie, trzymajcie kciuki!



📺 Transmisja od 17:30 na kanale https://t.co/X1QnEIdK4x Extra pic.twitter.com/AmuDaQBfOS — PGE Spójnia Stargard (@SpojniaStargard) January 7, 2021

Note: The SPT vs LEW Dream11 prediction and SPT vs LEW Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The SPT vs LEW Dream11 team and SPT vs LEW match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Spojnia Stargard/ Twitter