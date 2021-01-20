Spurs Vs Warriors Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, TV Channel, H2H and Prediction

The Golden State Warriors will host the San Antonio Spurs at the Chase Center on Wednesday, January 20. The NBA regular-season game between the Warriors and the Spurs is scheduled to begin at 10:00 PM ET (Thursday, January 21 at 8:30 AM IST). Here's a look at the Spurs vs Warriors team news, live stream details and our prediction ahead of the contest.

Spurs vs Warriors game preview

The Warriors are in seventh place on the Western Conference table, with seven wins and six defeats from their 13 games so far. Steve Kerr's side pulled off an upset over the LeBron James-led LA Lakers at Staples Center on Monday. It put an end to the two-game losing streak for the Warriors and the hosts will head into their game against the Spurs brimming with confidence.

Last night was fun 📸 pic.twitter.com/WdgsBblZ3S — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 19, 2021

Meanwhile, the Spurs are in fifth place on the Conference table despite struggling to find their rhythm in the early part of the season. Gregg Popovich's side has managed six wins in its last eight games, including a 21-point victory against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday. The Spurs, however, will be aware that the Warriors possess a different kind of threat with two-time MVP Steph Curry in their squad.

Spurs vs Warriors team news, injuries and suspensions

For the Warriors, Klay Thompson is out for the season. They will also be without Alen Smailagic (right knee arthroscopy) and Marquese Chriss (right ankle injury).

For the Spurs, Quinndary Weatherspoon (left knee surgery) and Derrick White (left toe fracture) are out.

Spurs vs Warriors prediction and H2H record

These two teams have faced each other 172 times in the past. The Spurs hold the glaring advantage in the H2H record with 111 wins in comparison to the Warriors' 61 victories. The two teams are quite evenly matched but given that the Warriors have Steph Curry fit and firing, our prediction is a win for the hosts.

NBA live stream: How to watch Spurs vs Warriors live?

There will be no live telecast of the game between the Spurs and the Warriors in India. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games. Live scores and updates will be available on the Twitter handles of both teams.

In the USA, fans can watch Spurs vs Warriors live stream on YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW.

